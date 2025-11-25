ROHM Launches Wide SOA MOSFET for AI Servers in Compact 5x6mm Package

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced it has developed the 100V power MOSFET - RS7P200BM - achieving industry-leading SOA in a 5060-size (5.0mm × 6.0mm) package. This product is ideal for hot-swap circuits in AI servers using 48V power supplies as well as for industrial power supplies requiring battery protection.

The rapid evolution and widespread adoption of AI technologies have increased the demand for stable operation and improved power efficiency in servers equipped with generative AI and high-performance GPUs. Particularly in hot-swap circuits, power MOSFETs with wide SOA are essential to handle inrush current and overload conditions, ensuring stable operation. The transition towards 48V power supplies, which offer superior power conversion efficiency, is progressing against a backdrop of energy conservation within data centers and AI servers. This necessitates the development of high-voltage, high-efficiency power supply circuits capable of meeting these demands.

ROHM has expanded its line-up of 100V power MOSFETs ideal for hot-swap circuits in AI servers to meet the market demand. The new RS7P200BM adopts a compact DFN5060-8S (5060 size) package, enabling even higher density mounting compared to the AI server power MOSFET ‘RY7P250BM’ in the DFN8080-8S (8.0mm × 8.0mm size) package, which ROHM released in May 2025.

The new product achieves a low on-resistance (R DS(on) ) of 4.0mΩ (conditions: V GS =10V, I D =50A, Ta=25°C) while maintaining wide SOA of 7.5A at a pulse width of 10ms and 25A at 1ms under operating conditions of V DS =48V. This balance of low on-resistance and wide SOA, typically a trade-off relationship, helps suppress heat generation during operation, thereby improving server power supply efficiency, reducing cooling load, and lowering electricity costs.

Mass production of the new product began in September 2025. The product is also available for online purchase through online distributors such as DigiKey and Mouser .

Note: DigiKey™, Mouser™ and Farnell™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

ROHM will continue to expand its product lineup for 48V power supplies, which are increasingly adopted in applications such as AI servers. By providing highly efficient and reliable solutions, we will contribute to reducing power loss and cooling loads in data centers, as well as enhancing the high reliability and energy efficiency of server systems.

Application Examples

•48V system AI servers and data center power hot-swap circuits

•48V system industrial power supplies (forklifts, power tools, robots, fan motors, etc.)

•Battery-powered industrial equipment such as AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles)

•UPS, emergency power systems (battery backup units)

EcoMOS™ Brand

EcoMOS is ROHM's brand of silicon power MOSFETs designed for energy-efficient applications in the power device sector. Widely utilized in applications such as home appliances, industrial equipment, and automotive systems, EcoMOS provides a diverse lineup that enables product selection based on key parameters such as noise performance and switching characteristics to meet specific requirements.

・EcoMOS™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

