DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Dartmouth College Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

HANOVER, N.H., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Dartmouth College (“Dartmouth”). Dartmouth learned of a data breach between August 9, 2025, and August 12, 2025.

About Dartmouth College

Dartmouth College, founded in 1769, is a private Ivy League research university located in Hanover, New Hampshire.

What happened?

Dartmouth recently experienced a data security breach involving its Oracle eBusiness Suite. An investigation revealed that between August 9 and August 12, 2025, an unauthorized third party exploited a vulnerability in the Oracle eBusiness Suite to access and obtain sensitive personal information belonging to an unknown number of individuals.

The compromised data includes names, Social Security numbers, and financial account information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Dartmouth, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Dartmouth data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving allegations of securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

