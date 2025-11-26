OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

26 November 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 25 November 2025 it had purchased a total of 7,398 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 7,398 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 545.00p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 543.00p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 544.47p - -

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 356,545,749 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 356,545,749.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 25-11-2025 10:17:00 GBp 58 544.50 XLON xHaNbIF7Ope 25-11-2025 10:17:00 GBp 261 544.50 XLON xHaNbIF7Opg 25-11-2025 10:16:06 GBp 277 544.50 XLON xHaNbIF7OuE 25-11-2025 10:16:00 GBp 202 545.00 XLON xHaNbIF7OuJ 25-11-2025 10:15:48 GBp 54 545.00 XLON xHaNbIF7Ox8 25-11-2025 10:15:35 GBp 707 545.00 XLON xHaNbIF7OwI 25-11-2025 10:07:41 GBp 14 544.50 XLON xHaNbIF7OUf 25-11-2025 10:07:41 GBp 75 544.50 XLON xHaNbIF7OUh 25-11-2025 09:46:38 GBp 376 545.00 XLON xHaNbIF76Wy 25-11-2025 09:32:52 GBp 144 544.00 XLON xHaNbIF77hM 25-11-2025 09:32:52 GBp 104 544.00 XLON xHaNbIF77hO 25-11-2025 09:32:52 GBp 195 544.00 XLON xHaNbIF77hQ 25-11-2025 09:32:19 GBp 661 544.50 XLON xHaNbIF77ta 25-11-2025 09:26:34 GBp 511 545.00 XLON xHaNbIF779b 25-11-2025 08:53:09 GBp 72 544.50 XLON xHaNbIF75o0 25-11-2025 08:53:00 GBp 336 545.00 XLON xHaNbIF75zv 25-11-2025 08:53:00 GBp 685 545.00 XLON xHaNbIF75zy 25-11-2025 08:44:34 GBp 516 545.00 XLON xHaNbIF75KK 25-11-2025 08:44:34 GBp 121 545.00 XLON xHaNbIF75KM 25-11-2025 08:21:03 GBp 146 544.00 XLON xHaNbIF732E 25-11-2025 08:21:03 GBp 359 544.00 XLON xHaNbIF732G 25-11-2025 08:06:57 GBp 301 543.50 XLON xHaNbIF71kW 25-11-2025 08:06:57 GBp 434 544.00 XLON xHaNbIF71kY 25-11-2025 08:02:53 GBp 451 543.00 XLON xHaNbIF710f 25-11-2025 08:02:53 GBp 338 543.50 XLON xHaNbIF710h



