OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
26 November 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 25 November 2025 it had purchased a total of 7,398 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased7,398--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)545.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)543.00p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)544.47p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 356,545,749 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 356,545,749.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
25-11-202510:17:00GBp58544.50XLONxHaNbIF7Ope
25-11-202510:17:00GBp261544.50XLONxHaNbIF7Opg
25-11-202510:16:06GBp277544.50XLONxHaNbIF7OuE
25-11-202510:16:00GBp202545.00XLONxHaNbIF7OuJ
25-11-202510:15:48GBp54545.00XLONxHaNbIF7Ox8
25-11-202510:15:35GBp707545.00XLONxHaNbIF7OwI
25-11-202510:07:41GBp14544.50XLONxHaNbIF7OUf
25-11-202510:07:41GBp75544.50XLONxHaNbIF7OUh
25-11-202509:46:38GBp376545.00XLONxHaNbIF76Wy
25-11-202509:32:52GBp144544.00XLONxHaNbIF77hM
25-11-202509:32:52GBp104544.00XLONxHaNbIF77hO
25-11-202509:32:52GBp195544.00XLONxHaNbIF77hQ
25-11-202509:32:19GBp661544.50XLONxHaNbIF77ta
25-11-202509:26:34GBp511545.00XLONxHaNbIF779b
25-11-202508:53:09GBp72544.50XLONxHaNbIF75o0
25-11-202508:53:00GBp336545.00XLONxHaNbIF75zv
25-11-202508:53:00GBp685545.00XLONxHaNbIF75zy
25-11-202508:44:34GBp516545.00XLONxHaNbIF75KK
25-11-202508:44:34GBp121545.00XLONxHaNbIF75KM
25-11-202508:21:03GBp146544.00XLONxHaNbIF732E
25-11-202508:21:03GBp359544.00XLONxHaNbIF732G
25-11-202508:06:57GBp301543.50XLONxHaNbIF71kW
25-11-202508:06:57GBp434544.00XLONxHaNbIF71kY
25-11-202508:02:53GBp451543.00XLONxHaNbIF710f
25-11-202508:02:53GBp338543.50XLONxHaNbIF710h



Recommended Reading