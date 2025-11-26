Lifestyle Expert Bethany Braun-Silva Shares Holiday Style & Gift Ideas on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season has officially arrived, and with calendars filling up with family gatherings, office parties, school events, and festive nights out, the big question is what to wear and what to give. Recently, Lifestyle Expert Bethany Braun-Silva conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to highlight a wide range of holiday fashion essentials from SHEIN, showcasing stylish, comfortable, and affordable looks for every age and every celebration and highlighted SHEIN’s Black Friday deals, with select styles up to 90% off.

SHEIN continues to make holiday dressing simple this season, offering pieces crafted with quality materials and designed for comfort, versatility, and style. From elevated evening looks to cozy everyday essentials for the entire family, shoppers can explore fashionable options through SHEIN and curated trend stores including Anewsta, Musera, Sumwon, Cozy Pixies, and more.

Bethany began her holiday fashion roundup with women’s must-have outfits. From the Anewsta trend store, she showcased the Long Mid-Length Pearl Beaded Rhinestone Denim Shirt Blouse paired with the High Waist Beaded Wide Leg Loose Fit Casual Pants, from the SHEIN x JWoww collection perfect for channeling the iconic vibe of the Jersey Shore legend herself. She also highlighted the Burgundy Organza Shirred Waist Peplum Mini Dress, a festive and flattering option ideal for holiday parties.

For those who prefer a more refined silhouette, Bethany showcased standout looks from the Musera trend store, including the Slinky Ruched Drape Maxi Holiday Party Dress, which offers sleek elegance for seasonal celebrations. For active days or travel, she recommended the Sport Zip Through Jacket and Crossover Waistband Leggings Set, a comfortable and stylish set that transitions effortlessly from errands to gatherings. Bethany then highlighted a cozy favorite for relaxing at home: the SHEIN Women Pink Fleece V-Neck Long Sleeve Top and Pants Pajama Set, an ultra-soft option that makes a great gift for anyone who loves comfort.

Next, Bethany turned to men’s holiday fashion with picks from the Sumwon trend store. She spotlighted the Classic Harrington Jacket with Contrast Collar, a timeless piece that layers perfectly with the Wide Leg Tailored Trousers with Double Pleats for a sharp seasonal look. To keep warm, Bethany recommended knitwear options including the Chunky Ribbed Knit Sweater and the Regular Fit Textured Rib Knit Cardigan Long Sleeve, both designed for comfort and easy styling. She also recommended the Wide Leg Vintage Wash Jeans, a relaxed and versatile pant choice for casual occasions.

For kids, Bethany featured heartwarming styles from the Cozy Pixies trend store. For boys, she recommended the 2pcs/Set Young Boy Colorful Plaid Bear Embroidered Collar Long Sleeve Cardigan Shirt and Solid Elastic Waist Pants Plaid Shirt Outfit Set, a playful pick for photos or family festivities. She also showcased the 3pcs/Set Young Boy Cartoon Bear Pattern Knit Soft Crew Neck Long Sleeve Hoodie, Sleeveless Padded Vest, And Elastic Waist Pants, perfect for outdoor fun or chilly days.

For girls, Bethany highlighted the Young Girl Red Black Plaid Ruffle Long Sleeve Dress, a charming option for holiday events, along with the Young Girl Hooded Thick Fleece Cardigan, a cozy layering piece that works all season long. She also featured the 3pcs/Set Young Girl Ribbed Knit Soft Turtleneck Long Sleeve, a versatile wardrobe addition ideal for layering or pairing with skirts, denim, or winter accessories.

To complete any holiday outfit, Bethany recommended standout accessories from SHEIN. For a bold finishing touch, she showcased the MUSERA Square Toe Biker Buckle Boots, a stylish boot that pairs well with everything from denim to dresses. She also spotlighted the SHEIN Knit Beanie Slouchy Hat, a warm and fashionable accessory that works across all ages, and the SHEIN Velour Cosmetic Bag, a chic and practical stocking stuffer that adds a luxe feel to holiday gifting.

All of these looks and more are available now at SHEIN.com or in the SHEIN app. Shoppers can search “Holiday2025” for holiday deals and must-have items at up to 90% off, making it easier than ever to shop stylish and affordable holiday fashion for everyone on the list.

About Bethany Braun-Silva

Bethany Braun-Silva is an award-winning parenting journalist, author, and on-air expert who has been covering the intersection of motherhood, ambition, and modern family life for over a decade. She is currently a parenting reporter for ABC News and the host of the interview podcast "The Breakdown with Bethany," where she sits down with celebrities, experts, and changemakers to unpack the realities of parenting and womanhood today.

Bethany’s work has appeared in top media outlets, including Good Morning America, Parents, Romper, Mom.com, and What to Expect. She’s the author of "Like a Mother" and the forthcoming "Fixed by 40," a bold exploration of how women confront aging, self-improvement, and societal pressure in midlife.

A native New Yorker born and raised in Hell’s Kitchen, Bethany now lives on Long Island with her husband and two sons.

She brings humor, heart, and hard-earned wisdom to her reporting, helping women feel seen and supported in the chaos of it all.

Whether she’s tackling parenting trends, interviewing a celebrity mom, or breaking down burnout on-air, Bethany’s work is grounded in empathy, honesty, and a deep respect for the juggle we’re all managing.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of SHEIN.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae68f71d-7576-442e-9fae-dfc50cdd08fb