MEXC Lists TEN Protocol (TEN) in Innovation Zone, Offers 75,000 USDT in Airdrop+ Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of TEN Protocol (TEN) in its Innovation Zone. Trading for the TEN/USDT pair will open on November 27, 2025, at 13:00 (UTC), followed by the TEN/USDC pair at 13:20 (UTC). To celebrate the listing, MEXC will launch an Airdrop+ event offering 75,000 USDT in rewards.

TEN Protocol is a Layer 2 rollup solution that reintroduces data access controls to Web3 through programmable encryption and confidential computing. The protocol operates as a fully Ethereum-compatible scaling solution, enabling smart contracts to process both public and private data within the same application framework. The native TEN token is used for transaction fees, data storage costs, validator staking, and governance participation. The token has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 TEN.

Zero Trading Fee Promotion

MEXC will offer zero trading fees for TEN/USDT and TEN/USDC spot trading pairs starting November 27, 2025, at 13:00 (UTC). The TEN/USDT zero-fee promotion will run until December 11, 2025, at 13:00 (UTC), while the TEN/USDC pair will maintain permanent zero trading fees until further notice.

Airdrop+ Event

The Airdrop+ event runs from November 26, 2025, at 13:00 (UTC) to December 3, 2025, at 13:00 (UTC) and includes the following benefits:

Benefit 1: Deposit and trade TEN to enter a lucky draw and share 50,000 USDT in rewards.

Benefit 2: Complete 25 lucky draws to win an additional 25,000 USDT in futures bonuses.

The rapid listing of TEN Protocol (TEN) underscores MEXC's commitment to helping users capitalize on emerging market opportunities. With access to over 3,000 tokens, daily airdrop rewards, competitive fees, deep liquidity, and comprehensive security infrastructure, MEXC has become the platform of choice for a growing number of traders.

For more information and to participate, please visit the Airdrop+ event page on MEXC .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.



Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

