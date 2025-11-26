Fed Policy Shift Lifts Market Sentiment as Bitcoin Munari Enters Phase 2 at $0.22





HELSINKI, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari announced the opening of Phase 2 of its public presale at a fixed price of $0.22. The new round continues the project’s structured distribution model, which progresses through predefined allocations and pricing ahead of BTCM’s January 2026 release as a Solana SPL token. All tokens purchased during the presale unlock simultaneously at launch, with no vesting or staged release.

Phase 2 Opens at $0.22 With Fixed ROI Baseline

The transition to Phase 2 introduces BTCM at a $0.22 entry point, representing an estimated 2,627 percent return relative to the project’s established $6.00 launch reference. Each presale stage maintains static pricing until its allocation is completed, forming a transparent progression from the initial round through the final stage.

“The presale follows parameters that were set long before the current market backdrop,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson stated. “Phase 2 reflects the next scheduled step in a distribution sequence designed around clarity, fixed supply, and predictable mechanics.”

Macro Sentiment Shifts as Fed Signals Dovish Policy Turn

Phase 2 opens as broader market sentiment shifts following a series of statements from senior Federal Reserve officials. Expectations for a December 10 rate cut surged above 70 percent after New York Fed President John Williams said the central bank still has room to “adjust rates further in the near term,” reversing skepticism that had grown through November.

The remarks marked a coordinated pivot in tone after weeks of mixed signals driven by inflation concerns and internal disagreement within the FOMC. The shift has renewed risk appetite across several asset categories, including digital assets, as investors reassess liquidity conditions heading into year-end.

Fixed-Supply Structure Positions BTCM Within Predictable Models

Bitcoin Munari maintains a permanent supply cap of 21 million BTCM, applying a fixed-issuance approach that does not adjust based on market momentum or monetary-policy cycles. The structure mirrors Bitcoin’s scarcity model while expanding capability through smart-contract execution, optional privacy configurations, and delegated participation across multiple validator tiers.

This design, rooted in the project’s MUNARI framework — Modern, Unified, Network, Autonomous, Resilient, Infrastructure — supports a multi-stage rollout from Solana to the independent Bitcoin Munari Layer-1 chain planned for 2027.

Technical Roadmap Progresses Ahead of 2026 Testnet

The project’s Solana phase provides immediate operational functionality as development continues on the standalone blockchain. The upcoming mainnet introduces delegated proof-of-stake validation, EVM-compatible smart-contract execution, and configurable privacy tools. A public testnet scheduled for 2026 will allow for performance evaluation, validator onboarding, and migration-bridge testing prior to the mainnet release.

“The phased architecture ensures that utility exists from the outset while allowing the underlying chain to mature under testing and auditing cycles,” the spokesperson added.

Operational Environment Anchored on Solana Integration

BTCM’s SPL deployment provides compatibility with established wallets, decentralized exchanges, and Solana-based infrastructure. This environment allows token holders to transact and store BTCM ahead of the migration to the independent chain. The one-to-one migration mechanism preserves all supply, distribution, and presale conditions throughout the transition.

The project has completed multiple external evaluations for components supporting the presale and early infrastructure. These include:

These reviews form part of the project’s documentation base ahead of the 2026 testnet.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative structured around fixed-supply economics and a phased development model beginning on Solana and progressing to an independent Layer-1 chain in 2027. The platform incorporates EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake validation, optional privacy features, and a total supply of 21 million BTCM guided by the MUNARI development principles.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

