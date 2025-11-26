DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Progress With Halborn Security as Phase 6 is Now Above 95%

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to move forward at a fast pace as the project enters one of the most important stages of its presale. The latest update confirms progress with Halborn Security while Phase 6 of the presale climbs above 95% allocation. This combination has increased the attention around the project, with more buyers watching how the final part of this stage unfolds. The team reports steady development, and the market response shows how quickly interest is growing.





There is now a clear feeling that the project is preparing for its next major milestone. With the security review underway and development advancing, many in the crypto space expect strong movement in the coming weeks. The progress signals that Mutuum Finance is building the foundation needed to support a large number of users once its protocol goes live.

What the Project Is Building

Mutuum Finance is a new crypto project focused on creating a reliable lending system on-chain. The protocol aims to make borrowing and lending simple, clear and secure for users who want full control of their assets. The platform is designed to support lenders, borrowers and liquidity providers through a smart-contract system that handles the entire process without a central authority.

The project has already raised more than $19 million and now has over 18,500 holders. This growth reflects the demand for a modern DeFi crypto that offers a transparent structure and a clean user experience. The presale has gained strong traction as new users join daily, pushing the community toward its next major milestone. Mutuum Finance continues to position itself among the top crypto projects to watch, especially as it builds a platform that aims to simplify DeFi lending at scale.

Growth Since Early 2025

The MUTM token is priced at $0.035 in Phase 6 of the presale. Phase 6 has now passed 95% allocation, leaving only a small amount of tokens available at this stage. Buyers expect this phase to finish soon because each presale stage has sold out faster than the one before. Once Phase 6 ends, the price will move closer to the launch level of $0.06.

The presale began in early 2025 with a starting price of $0.01. Since then, the token has increased by 250%. This steady climb has helped maintain strong interest as buyers look for early-stage projects with clear development progress.





Another reason for the rising attention is the 24-hour leaderboard. Each day, the top contributor receives $500 worth of MUTM. This feature keeps daily volume active and encourages users to enter before the remaining supply disappears.

Token Supply, Allocation and Payment Access

Mutuum Finance set a fixed supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens. Out of this supply, 45.5% is allocated for the presale. This equals 1.82 billion tokens available during all presale phases. More than 800 million tokens have already been sold, and the amount left in Phase 6 is shrinking fast. The structure gives buyers a clear view of how the supply is distributed and how early they are in the project.

A key part of the presale’s success is the simple payment system. Users can purchase MUTM with direct card payments. This has opened the door for a wide range of participants because it removes extra steps and makes the process quick. Ease of access has been a major factor in pushing the presale toward its current momentum.

The rising number of buyers shows that Mutuum Finance is gaining attention across different crypto groups, from early DeFi adopters to new traders looking for a top crypto under $0.05.

Roadmap Progress, V1 Launch and FOMO Rising

Mutuum Finance is now deep into Phase 2 of its roadmap. This stage focuses on smart-contract development, risk models, backend tools and system testing. The team continues to release updates as each part of the protocol moves forward. One of the most important updates is the progress made with Halborn Security. The audit review adds confidence to the project as it approaches the next major release.

The upcoming V1 launch is scheduled for Q4 2025 on the Sepolia testnet. This launch will include the core elements of the lending platform. Users will be able to test the liquidity pool, the mtToken system, the debt section and the liquidation bot. ETH and USDT will be supported as the first assets inside the protocol. The V1 release marks a major step for Mutuum Finance because it transforms the project from a presale into a working DeFi platform.

This update has created stronger FOMO inside the community. With Phase 6 above 95% and the V1 launch clearly in sight, many buyers expect the remaining allocation to disappear quickly. The progress with Halborn Security adds another point of confidence and signals that the protocol is being built with safety and long-term stability in mind.

The combination of development progress, security validation and rapid presale movement positions Mutuum Finance as one of the most active DeFi crypto launches this year. The remaining supply at $0.035 is limited, and with Phase 6 close to full allocation, interest continues to rise.