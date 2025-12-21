Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Expands Investor Base to Over 18,600 and Moves Through Roadmap Phase 2

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to progress through its development roadmap as it reports steady growth in participation and advances within Phase 2 of its planned rollout. The project, positioned as a new crypto initiative in the DeFi crypto sector, is focused on building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed for long term functionality rather than short term deployment.





As of the latest update, Mutuum Finance has expanded its investor base to more than 18,600 holders. This growth comes alongside ongoing development work and a clearly defined timeline for its first protocol release.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is developing a dual lending system that aims to support different types of users within a single framework. The protocol is designed to allow users to supply assets to liquidity pools while borrowers access capital through collateral based loans. Interest rates are structured to respond to changes in liquidity and borrowing demand, allowing the system to adjust to market conditions.

A core feature of the protocol is the use of mtTokens. When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens that represent their deposit and the yield earned over time. These tokens are designed to remain transferable, giving users flexibility while their assets remain active within the protocol.

The lending system also incorporates defined loan to value limits, liquidation thresholds, and incentive mechanisms for liquidators. These elements are intended to maintain protocol stability during periods of price volatility.

Stablecoin and Layer 2 Plans

In addition to its lending markets, Mutuum Finance has outlined plans related to stablecoin usage and layer 2 integration. Stablecoins are expected to play an important role in the protocol by offering lower volatility options for both lenders and borrowers. This can help support predictable borrowing costs and more consistent lending activity.

Layer 2 networks are also part of the long term design. By integrating with layer 2 solutions, the protocol aims to reduce transaction costs and improve execution speed. These improvements are often considered important for scaling daily usage, especially for lending platforms that rely on frequent interactions.





Roadmap Phase 2 Progress

Phase 2 of the Mutuum Finance roadmap focuses on preparing the protocol for live testing and broader exposure. This phase includes finalizing smart contracts, implementing core lending logic, and conducting security reviews. According to official project communications, the codebase for the lending and borrowing system has been completed and is now under review.

The project is targeting a V1 deployment on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. The initial version is expected to include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and a liquidator bot. ETH and USDT are planned as the first supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral use.

This testnet phase is intended to allow users to interact with the protocol in a controlled environment before any further expansion.

Security remains a central focus as development continues. Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK audit, achieving a 90 out of 100 score on its token scan. This scan reviews contract structure and potential vulnerabilities at a high level.

In parallel, Halborn Security is conducting a detailed audit of the lending and borrowing contracts. The review is focused on ensuring that the protocol’s core logic functions as intended and that potential risks are addressed before wider testing.

To complement these reviews, the project has introduced a $50k bug bounty program. This program encourages independent developers and security researchers to report issues, adding another layer of review before deployment.

Position Within the DeFi World

The growth to more than 18,600 holders reflects steady participation rather than rapid concentration. This distribution suggests that tokens are spread across a wide group of participants, which is often viewed as a sign of balanced allocation in new crypto projects.

Mutuum Finance has also introduced a 24 hour leaderboard system that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This feature is designed to encourage ongoing participation and interaction during the presale period.

Payment access has been expanded to include card payments, which allows participants to acquire MUTM without relying solely on crypto transfers. This approach can help broaden accessibility, especially for users new to DeFi crypto platforms.

As a next crypto project still under development, Mutuum Finance is positioned within a segment of the DeFi market focused on lending infrastructure. Its emphasis on dual lending markets, structured risk controls, and staged deployment aligns with trends seen in more established lending protocols.

With Phase 2 progressing, security reviews underway, and a defined V1 timeline, the project continues to move from planning toward execution. While the protocol is not yet live, its current stage reflects a transition period where development, distribution, and testing are converging.