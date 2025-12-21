Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Crosses 99% Allocation in Phase 6 Ahead of Q4 2025 V1 Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has reached a notable point in its rollout as Phase 6 of its presale moves beyond 99% allocation. This development places the project in a late presale stage while its core protocol continues toward a planned V1 launch in Q4 2025. The combination of near complete allocation and ongoing development has drawn attention across the DeFi crypto space, especially among participants tracking new crypto projects with active roadmaps. Unlike early presale phases that focus mainly on awareness, this stage reflects sustained participation and steady progression rather than short term interest.

Presale Structure and Phase 6 Status

The MUTM presale is structured in fixed phases, each with a set price and token allocation. This design creates gradual progression rather than sudden jumps. As demand increases, phases close more quickly, and pricing advances step by step.

Phase 6 is now over 99% allocated, indicating that only a small portion of tokens from this stage remains available. MUTM is currently priced at $0.035 in this phase. The presale began in early 2025 at $0.01, meaning the token has already appreciated by 250% through its phased structure alone.

Each phase completion tightens supply further, which naturally increases urgency as availability drops. Phase 7 is expected to introduce a nearly 20% price increase, reinforcing the significance of the current stage.

Tokens Sold and Supply Breakdown

Mutuum Finance has a total token supply of 4B MUTM. Of this total, 45.5% or approximately 1.82B tokens are allocated specifically for the presale. This portion represents the primary distribution channel for early participants.

So far, around 820M MUTM tokens have already been sold. With Phase 6 nearly complete, a large share of the presale allocation is now in circulation among holders. As remaining phases approach, the number of tokens available at lower price levels continues to shrink.

This structured distribution reduces the likelihood of sudden oversupply and creates a clearer picture of how tokens are spread across the community.

Alongside allocation progress, Mutuum Finance has reported $19.4M raised to date. This level of funding places it among the more capitalized new crypto projects currently in development.

The holder base has also expanded steadily. The project now has more than 18,600 holders. Growth in holder numbers has followed a consistent curve rather than a single spike, which often reflects sustained participation rather than short lived interest.

Participation Mechanics and Engagement Signals

Beyond allocation numbers, Mutuum Finance has introduced features aimed at maintaining active participation throughout the presale period. One of these is the 24 hour leaderboard, which rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM.

This mechanism encourages ongoing engagement rather than one time activity. It also adds a competitive layer that keeps daily participation levels elevated as phases near completion.

Payment accessibility has also been expanded. MUTM can be purchased using card payments, lowering barriers for participants who may not want to rely solely on crypto transfers. This has helped broaden access as Phase 6 approaches its final allocation.

Development Timeline and V1 Context

While the presale progresses, development continues in parallel. According to official updates shared by Mutuum Finance, the project is preparing for a V1 deployment on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025.

The initial V1 release is expected to include core protocol components such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and a liquidator bot. ETH and USDT are planned as the first supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

This overlap between near complete presale allocation and upcoming protocol deployment places the project in a transitional phase. Historically, this is when visibility often increases, as the focus shifts from funding to functionality.

Security has been treated as a central element of the rollout rather than an afterthought. Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK audit, achieving a 90 out of 100 token scan score. This scan reviews contract structure and known vulnerability patterns.

In addition, Halborn Security is conducting a detailed review of the lending and borrowing contracts. The codebase has been finalized and is currently under formal analysis. To further strengthen security coverage, a $50k bug bounty program has been launched to incentivize the discovery of potential issues.

Why Phase 6 Completion Stands Out

Phase 6 crossing the 99% allocation mark is notable not only because of limited remaining supply, but also because it aligns with several other developments. Funding is approaching $20M. Holder numbers continue to rise. Core contracts are under review. The V1 launch window is defined.

Together, these factors create a sense of compression around availability. With each phase closure, access becomes more restricted, and the structure of the presale leaves fewer opportunities at earlier pricing levels. As Mutuum Finance moves toward the final stages of its presale and prepares for its Q4 2025 V1 launch, Phase 6 stands as a clear marker of how far the project has progressed.