Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches Key Roadmap Phase 2 Milestone Ahead of $20M Raised

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Progress in DeFi rarely happens overnight. The strongest protocols tend to move through quiet but important stages before wider attention arrives. This is especially true during roadmap milestones that signal execution rather than intent. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new DeFi crypto built on Ethereum, has now reached a key Phase 2 milestone, placing it among the potential top crypto projects currently showing steady development progress rather than short term noise. This moment matters because it marks a transition. The foundation is no longer theoretical. The system is being prepared for real usage, and the market is starting to notice.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Developing

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to operate across multiple market conditions. The protocol allows users to supply assets into liquidity pools and earn yield, while borrowers access capital through collateral based loans.

At the center of this design are mtTokens. These tokens represent supplied assets and grow in value as interest accrues. This structure allows lenders to remain liquid while still earning yield, a feature common in mature DeFi lending systems.

The project has already attracted strong participation. Mutuum Finance has raised $19.4M so far and grown to more than 18,600 holders. These figures place it among the more closely followed new crypto projects in the current DeFi cycle.

MUTM is currently priced at $0.035. The presale began in early 2025 at $0.01, meaning the token has already increased by 250% through structured phase pricing. The project is now in Phase 6, which is over 99% allocated. Each phase has a fixed allocation and price. As demand increases, phases sell out faster, pushing the price higher at each stage.

Token Distribution and Supply Structure

To encourage ongoing engagement, Mutuum Finance also runs a 24 hour leaderboard. The top daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM. This system rewards active participation rather than passive interest and helps sustain momentum as development continues.

Supply design plays a major role in how new crypto assets behave as they mature. Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4B MUTM tokens. Of this, 45.5% or roughly 1.82B tokens are allocated to the presale.

So far, about 820M tokens have already been sold. This means a significant portion of the presale allocation is now in circulation among holders, reducing future supply availability.

Payment access has also been expanded. MUTM can be purchased using card payments, which lowers friction for new participants and broadens reach beyond crypto native users. This combination of wide distribution and shrinking availability often changes price behavior as projects move closer to launch.

Phase 2 Progress and the Path to V1

Phase 2 on the roadmap focuses on core protocol readiness. This includes finalizing smart contracts, preparing liquidity logic, and completing security reviews. According to official updates, Mutuum Finance is targeting its V1 deployment on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025.

V1 will introduce the first live version of the lending and borrowing system. Initial supported assets will include ETH and USDT. Core features such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and a liquidator bot are part of this release.

Security has also been prioritized. Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK audit with a 90 out of 100 token scan score. In parallel, Halborn Security is reviewing the lending and borrowing contracts. A $50k bug bounty program is active to further strengthen the codebase. These steps reduce uncertainty and signal readiness, which is often when attention accelerates.

Reaching this roadmap phase while approaching $20M raised places Mutuum Finance in a rare position. The protocol is no longer an early concept, but not yet fully live. This is often when new DeFi crypto projects attract their widest audience.

Phase 6 allocation is nearly complete. The next phase is expected to increase the MUTM price by nearly 20%. Phase 1 participants are positioned for up to 500% appreciation at the official launch price of $0.06. As V1 approaches and Phase 2 development wraps up, Mutuum Finance is moving from building to execution.