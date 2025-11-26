David Pomeranz Brings a Special Holiday Evening of Music, Story and Insights





CARSON, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-platinum singer-songwriter David Pomeranz will appear live at the Carson Community Center in Carson, California on 2 December at 7 PM. This will be an intimate holiday event combining performance, candid conversation and practical insights from David’s personal journey, offering fans a rare, close-up experience with the international artist.

Pomeranz is known for iconic hits such as “Got to Believe in Magic,” “King and Queen of Hearts” and “Born for You,” songs that have become generational favorites across families and communities all over the world. While his music has long connected with audiences, he has also become increasingly open about the personal struggles he faced earlier in his career.

In this upcoming event, Pomeranz will discuss how those challenges he faced impacted his life as an artist and how the practical tools he found in the book, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard, helped him address the sources of those barriers directly.

“There was a point where self-doubt was steering too many of my choices,” Pomeranz explains. “Dianetics helped me understand what was fueling those reactions so I could take control again and operate with real certainty. It made a noticeable difference, and it’s something I believe others should have the chance to experience.”

Guests can expect a live performance and an inspirational Book Talk on Dianetics focused on real solutions for overcoming emotional limitations. There will also be an open Q&A where attendees can ask David questions directly. Following the show, he will meet guests for photos and book signings, and each attendee will receive a personalized gift from him in the spirit of the season.

This event aims to provide both inspiration and practical tools to those who want to help their families, their communities or themselves navigate emotional challenges more confidently. It reflects Pomeranz’s ongoing commitment to using his platform to uplift others.

