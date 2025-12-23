Jason Dohring Engages Los Angeles Audience in Thoughtful Discussion on Mental Health and Understanding the Mind

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actor Jason Dohring from Veronica Mars met with an engaged audience Friday evening at Lost Parrot Café in South Pasadena for a live discussion centered around mental health and emotional awareness. The event focused on helping attendees better understand the source of stress and offered answers to questions many face but rarely discuss openly.

Drawing from his personal experience, Dohring spoke about how Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard helped him make sense of emotional reactions, mental overwhelm and the internal patterns that can interfere with well-being.

“For a long time, I didn’t understand why certain situations triggered stress or self-doubt,” Dohring shared. “Learning how the mind actually works gave me answers—and once you have answers, you can start changing things.”

Rather than delivering a lecture, the evening was open and conversational. Dohring addressed audience questions on topics ranging from anxiety and confidence to staying focused under pressure, emphasizing that mental health improvement begins with understanding the underlying cause of emotional reactions—not just managing symptoms.

Following the talk, Dohring spent time speaking individually with attendees, signing copies of Dianetics and continuing conversations sparked during the event. Many guests shared that the discussion encouraged them to take a closer look at their own mental habits and explore new ways to improve focus and emotional balance.

“What Jason said helped me understand Dianetics more and I’m curious to dive into the book and see the techniques he mentioned and how I can apply them to my real life situations,” said Lisa.

The evening concluded on a thoughtful and hopeful note, reinforcing the idea that mental health is not about perfection, but about understanding. As Dianetics spokesperson, Josie Gibson, who interviewed Dohring stated,“Mental health is top of mind for many people, yet many lack practical methods for addressing it. This evening highlighted that and offered Dianetics as a workable solution for overcoming self-doubt and insecurity. Jason’s account of his personal experience with the book was compelling and impacted the audience.”

