When Holiday Cheer Turns to Holiday Stress: A Look at the Mind Behind Seasonal Emotions

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season reaches its most demanding time, expectations of joy, celebration and seasonal “magic” collide with a very different emotional reality—one marked by stress, sadness and overwhelm. A glance at recent headlines accentuates the season’s emotional climate:

Americans are Seriously Anxious Heading into the 2025 Holiday Season

Expert Offers Guidance for Managing Holiday Stress and Expectations

How to Reduce Holiday Stress for Kids—and Yourself



A 2024 survey shows that 70% of Americans feel stressed during the holidays, while a Google search for “Why do the holidays make me feel…” autocompletes with: lonely, sad, emotional, depressed and angry.

Approaching holiday gatherings can trigger grief for lost loved ones or agitate unresolved family dynamics—long-standing conflicts or unspoken resentments emerging when everyone is under one roof.

What if the solution to the “holiday blues” isn’t more eggnog or escaping on a post-holiday trip? What if there were a way to rewrite the emotional patterns that surface every holiday season?

“The holidays tend to amplify whatever emotional stress people are already carrying,” said Alyssa Burke, Dianetics spokesperson and specialist. “Family dynamics, financial pressure and unspoken expectations can trigger past experiences, causing emotions to surface. When someone understands what’s actually being triggered, the stress becomes far more manageable.”

There is a way to identify the root of recurring stress, sadness and anxiety as it arises during the holidays. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard offers a methodology to understand the cause of triggered emotional reactions. By identifying and addressing the subconscious source of irrational stress anxiety, many are able to break long-standing emotional patterns rather than relive them year after year.

As millions of Americans traverse the most emotionally charged period of the year, Dianetics offers tools that help individuals face the holidays with greater clarity and emotional resilience—without needing to escape the season to survive it. By understanding the source of recurring stress, many find it’s possible to experience the season with greater ease and enjoy the holidays without emotional exhaustion.

Bridge Publications, Inc. is the publisher of the nonfiction works of bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the bestselling book on the human mind. Visit www.dianetics.org.

