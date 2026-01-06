



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January is a defining time for mental health awareness, not only due to the prospect of a fresh start, but because it’s when many search for solutions to emotional stress and unresolved mental strain. As the holiday season ends, individuals turn inward, reassess their habits, goals and overall well-being and strive to begin the year with new motivation.

This trend is marked by a surge in interest around mental health. Throughout the winter months, online searches related to anxiety and depression rise significantly. Per a PubMed study, anxiety-related searches increase by more than 20% and depression-related searches by nearly 30%. This suggests that January is not just a time for making resolutions for the new year, but a deeper desire to address mental and emotional challenges.

The problem is that the familiar “New Year, New You” motivation quickly fades for many. Studies show that while millions set goals at the start of the year, most abandon them by mid-January—reflecting a broader issue: people often seek a quick-fix and attempt surface-level changes without addressing the underlying true cause that influences behavior.

“The beginning of a new year prompts many to reflect on unresolved emotional burdens,” says Josie Gibson, a Dianetics spokesperson. “While January motivates people to pursue change, lasting improvement comes from addressing issues at their source rather than simply making resolutions.”

For decades, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard has guided millions to understand how past experiences influence the present. A longstanding resource in personal insight and understanding the mind, Dianetics provides practical tools to help individuals identify and work through emotional pressures that surface during periods of loneliness or self-reflection.

As millions look for a new way to improve their mental health, Dianetics continues to stand apart by offering an approach that yields lasting solutions. By addressing the root causes of mental strain, its principles lead to meaningful progress that extends well beyond the first weeks of the new year.

Bridge Publications, based in Los Angeles, publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. For more information, visit www.dianetics.org.

