Actor Jason Dohring to Hold Public Book Talk in South Pasadena

Actor Jason Dohring will appear at the Lost Parrot Cafe in South Pasadena for a live discussion centered on Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health and its practical applications for everyday life.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As year-end stress and anxiety intensify nationwide, actor Jason Dohring will host a public book talk and conversation on Friday, December 19 at 7pm, at the Lost Parrot Cafe in South Pasadena, focused on practical approaches to clear thinking and emotional resilience.

The discussion will center on the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard and offers an opportunity for open dialogue at a time when 70% of Americans report feeling overwhelmed and are seeking usable tools to better navigate daily pressures.

Known to audiences for his work in television and film, including Veronica Mars and iZombie, Dohring has long spoken publicly about personal development and lasting potential. His South Pasadena appearance is conversational rather than performative, with Dohring engaging directly with attendees in an open discussion about ideas that have shaped his life and career.

“At a time when much of the mental health conversation feels unclear or hard to apply, people are looking for practical solutions,” said Dohring. “Dianetics helped me better understand my own reactions and emotions, and it gave me tools I could actually use in my life.”

First published in 1950, Dianetics explores the underlying causes of stress, unwanted emotions and irrational fears, presenting a step-by-step approach aimed at improving self-awareness and mental well-being. The book continues to resonate with new generations of readers seeking practical methods for personal improvement.

“When you gain clarity about how your mind works, it can change how you approach relationships, work and creative expression,” Dohring added. “That understanding played a meaningful role in my journey as an actor and as a person.”

The evening will include a conversation with Dohring, followed by audience questions and a book signing. The format is designed to encourage participation and reflection, with an emphasis on real-world application and practical understanding.

Bridge Publications, based in Los Angeles, publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the bestselling book on the human mind. More information is available at www.dianetics.org.

