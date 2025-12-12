Holiday Grief Intensifies as Americans Seek Practical Relief Methods

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first week of December marked National Grief Awareness Week, a time dedicated to recognizing the impact of grief and supporting those who have experienced loss. With the holiday season upon us, these emotions often intensify. In fact, as memories highlight the absence of loved ones, more than half of Americans report experiencing sadness or loneliness during the holidays.

For many, the pain of loss can feel especially acute. Sigrid knows this firsthand, having faced a tragedy that left her struggling with grief. “When I was 20 years old, my oldest brother was shot and it was the most horrible experience of my life,” she recalls. “I was completely grief-stricken. It’s this strange feeling—there’s nothing you can do to fix it.” Like so many others, Sigrid searched for a way to overcome the pain. “I went to see a friend and he handed me the book Dianetics.”

A practical approach to overcome the burden of grief, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard provides a method to relieve the lasting painful emotions that accompany a loss. By addressing the reactive mind—the previously unknown part of the mind where all painful experiences are stored—Dianetics offers a way out of the sadness. “Using Dianetics, I felt this huge amount of relief,” said Sigrid. “I felt resolved and it was an incredible feeling.”

L. Ron Hubbard touched on the power of Dianetics in his article, The Dianetics of Grief: “Throughout the ages grief has been one of the heaviest and most painful burdens to be carried by Mankind. It is to these countless sufferers, present and future, that Dianetics brings hope. For Dianetics eases the load not by sealing off a painful past, but by opening it to the light, by discharging pent-up feelings so that all is free and healthy again.”

This holiday season, Dianetics provides a practical solution for individuals to relieve the pain and loss that keeps grief alive. For anyone facing the season with a heavy heart, Dianetics brings the potential to heal, reclaim joy and step into the year ahead with renewed strength.

Bridge Publications publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard.

Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. For more information, visit www.dianetics.org.

