Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Projected to Reach USD 200.77 Billion by 2032, Owing to Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Advances in Nanomedicine – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to a SNS Insider, the Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market size was valued at USD 96.39 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 200.77 billion by 2032. This reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.56 percent during 2025 to 2032. The global pharmaceutical landscape is shifting as nanotechnology-based systems improve targeted delivery, enhance bioavailability, and reduce toxicity across major therapeutic areas such as oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, and chronic conditions. These advancements are reshaping modern treatment pathways and accelerating demand for next generation drug delivery platforms.





The United States continues to be the most advanced regional market. The U.S. Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market size was valued at USD 29.32 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 59.66 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.24 percent. Growth is supported by strong academic research ecosystems, significant government investment through programs such as the National Nanotechnology Initiative, and high adoption of advanced drug delivery technologies among pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

In 2024, the Nanoparticles segment dominated the nanotechnology drug delivery market share with a 49.10% market share, due to a variety of characteristics, such as versatility, ease of surface functionalization, biocompatibility, as well as the ability to improve pharmacokinetics and targeted delivery. The nanocrystals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its ability to enhance the solubility and bioavailability of poorly water-soluble drugs.

By Application

The highest revenue-generating segment is alleged to be due to the significant demand for targeted and effective cancer therapies. This led to the dominance of the nanotechnology drug delivery market in the oncology and Hematology segment in 2024 with a 33.5% market share. The neurology segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasingly growing burden of neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and multiple sclerosis.

By End-User

The biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated the global nanotechnology drug delivery market with a 42.25% market share in 2024, considering their central role in the development, commercialization, and large-scale manufacturing of nano-based therapeutics. The research institutes & laboratories segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period, owing to the rise in academic and translational research pertaining to new nanocarrier systems.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the nanotechnology drug delivery market with a 41.03% market share in 2024 due to sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high presence of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology key players, and heavy investments by government authorities and private sectors in nanomedicine.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a 9.81% CAGR due to increased healthcare expenditure, developing pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure, along with government initiatives and support for nanotechnology research.

Recent Developments:

In November 2024, Roche reported that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Poseida Therapeutics for USD 9.00 per share in cash, at an estimated deal value of approximately USD 1.0 billion, with contingent value rights (CVRs) having the potential to increase the total value to USD 1.5 billion. This deal enhances Roche's leadership position in donor-derived, off-the-shelf CAR‑T cell therapies, building on its collaboration with Poseida since 2022 and progressing its oncology, immunology, and neurology strategy.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PIPELINE & CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you understand the scale and progression of nanotechnology-based drug delivery candidates in R&D and clinical trials, highlighting therapy focus areas and development momentum.

– helps you understand the scale and progression of nanotechnology-based drug delivery candidates in R&D and clinical trials, highlighting therapy focus areas and development momentum. REGULATORY APPROVAL & COMPLIANCE INDEX – helps you track global product approvals, evolving regulatory requirements, and regional compliance benchmarks that influence market entry and commercialization timelines.

– helps you track global product approvals, evolving regulatory requirements, and regional compliance benchmarks that influence market entry and commercialization timelines. NANOTECH PRODUCT LAUNCH & FORECAST ANALYZER – helps you evaluate recent nanomedicine launches and assess long-term pipeline opportunities from 2021–2032, supporting strategic planning and portfolio prioritization.

– helps you evaluate recent nanomedicine launches and assess long-term pipeline opportunities from 2021–2032, supporting strategic planning and portfolio prioritization. FUNDING & INVESTMENT TRENDS DASHBOARD – helps you identify capital inflow patterns across venture funding, government grants, and corporate investments, revealing the most active regions and investor segments.

– helps you identify capital inflow patterns across venture funding, government grants, and corporate investments, revealing the most active regions and investor segments. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION LANDSCAPE – helps you uncover emerging delivery platforms (liposomes, polymeric nanoparticles, micelles, dendrimers) and their adoption potential across therapeutic applications.

– helps you uncover emerging delivery platforms (liposomes, polymeric nanoparticles, micelles, dendrimers) and their adoption potential across therapeutic applications. COMPETITIVE POSITIONING MATRIX – helps you gauge the market strength of key players through analysis of product pipelines, approvals, partnerships, and strategic expansions.

