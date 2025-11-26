DNA Damaging Agents Market Grows at 11.67% CAGR, to Hit USD 46.31 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global DNA damaging agents market size is calculated at USD 17.12 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 46.31 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.67% for the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways

DNA damaging agents sector pushed the market to USD 15.33 billion by 2024.

Long-term projections show a USD 46.31 billion valuation by 2034.

Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 11.67% in between 2025 to 2034.

North America was dominant in the market share by 40% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow be the fastest-growing region in the studied years.

By mechanism/mode of DNA damage, the alkylating agents segment led the DNA damaging agents market in 2024.

By mechanism/mode of DNA damage, the radiomimetics & radiopharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034.

By drug class, the small-molecule cytotoxics segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By drug class, the radiolabeled therapeutics/radiopharmaceuticals segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By therapeutic indication, the solid tumors segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By therapeutic indication, the ovarian & gynecologic cancers segment is expected to witness rapid expansion during 2025-2034.

By end-user, the hospitals & cancer centers segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

By end-user, the ambulatory infusion centers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the upcoming years.



Recent Study on Nucleophagy: What are the Emerging Factors in the Expansion of DNA Damaging Agents?

These are the agents that are widely employed in altering the DNA’s structure or sequence, which results in mutations, cell cycle arrest, or cell death, and these may be the physical, chemical, or biological stressors. The overall market expansion is driven by significant factors, such as a rise in the use of these agents in cancer treatment such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy, also their wider inclusion in combination with newer DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitors to combat resistance.

Recently, in September 2024, a study discovered an innovative process referred to as nucleophagy, which consists of the protein TEX264 that fuels the selective autophagy (self-eating) of DNA lesions to support DNA repair and cell survival.

Quick Facts Table

Table Scope Market Size in 2025 USD 17.12 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 46.31 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 11.67 % Leading Region North America by 40% Market Segmentation By Mechanism/Mode of DNA Damage, By Drug Class, By Therapeutic Indication, By End-User, By Region Top Key Players Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Bayer AG, AbbVie, Seagen, Clovis Oncology, PharmaMar, Ipsen, Astellas Pharma, Servier, Oncopeptides, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

What are the Prominent Drivers in the DNA Damaging Agents Market?

Specifically, the market has been propelled by the ongoing technological advances in DNA sequencing and high-throughput analysis, like CRISPR/Cas9-based editing platforms, which are fostering the progression of novel DNA repair drugs and allowing a detailed understanding of the role of DNA damage in disease. Day by day, the globe is facing increasing diverse disease cases, which are demanding more effective precision medicine and therapies for specific patient profiles.

What are the Key Drifts in the DNA Damaging Agents Market?

In November 2025, Artios Pharma raised $115M for cancer treatments, such as PARP inhibitors, as its Series D round will support ongoing mid-stage studies.

In September 2025, LabConnect, a major provider of global central laboratory and support services for clinical trials, partnered with The Bracken Group to boost its radiopharmaceutical support capabilities.

In September 2025, Mercy BioAnalytics closed a $59 million Series B financing round to bolster its extracellular vesicle-based liquid biopsies for early cancer detection.



What is the Developing Challenge in the DNA Damaging Agents Market?

The arrival of biological complexity, such as the intricate and overlapping nature of multiple DNA repair pathways, for instance, homologous recombination, base excision repair, is an emerging barrier to estimating therapeutic results. Sometimes, dose-limiting side effects, including nephrotoxicity, cardiotoxicity, and myelosuppression, also create a hurdle in the prospective growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share by 40% of the market. The presence of a robust healthcare system, increased cancer rates in populations with known genetic mutations, such as BRCA, and crucial investment in R&D are fueling the regional expansion. Moreover, for future developments, North American researchers are immensely leveraging the synergy between DNA damaging agents/DDR inhibitors and immunotherapy. As well as in 2025, the FDA has approved Komzifti (ziftomenib), a menin inhibitor for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukaemia with an NPM1 mutation & Grafapex (treosulfan) approved in combination with fludarabine as a preparative regimen for stem cell transplantation.

Why did the Asia Pacific Expand Significantly in the Market in 2024?

In the coming era, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid expansion in the DNA damaging agents market. Specific drivers are a rise in government initiatives, mainly in India, China, & Japan, which promote the healthcare sector to adopt novel therapies. Japanese researchers are stepping into the development of newer cancer solutions by utilizing hairpin-shaped artificial DNA strands (oncolytic DNA hairpin pairs, or oHPs) to target and destroy cancer cells. Numerous Chinese preclinical and clinical studies are underway for inhibitors targeting other DNA repair pathways beyond PARP, like those involved in repairing double-strand breaks.

Segmental Insights

By Mechanism/mode of DNA Damage Analysis

The alkylating agents segment accounted for a major share of the DNA damaging agents market in 2024. These agents are considered a strong cornerstone in the treatment of numerous malignancies, such as leukaemias, lymphomas, and solid tumours (lung, breast, ovarian, and stomach cancers). The latest development comprises new formulations, using carmustine in implantable wafers (Gliadel wafers) for brain tumours, with a specific goal to concentrate the drug at the tumour site and lower systemic toxicity.

However, the radiomimetics & radiopharmaceuticals segment will expand rapidly in the upcoming years. Primarily, enhancements in nuclear medicine technology, like PET and SPECT imaging, enable more sensitive and specific disease detection. Furthermore, the globe is efficiently exploring targeted alpha therapy (TAT) and combination strategies using DNA damage repair (DDR) inhibitors. The foremost FDA-approved alpha-emitter radiopharmaceutical is Radium-223 (²²³Ra) dichloride (Xofigo), which is increasingly employed for mCRPC that has spread to the bones.

By Drug Class Analysis

In 2024, the small-molecule cytotoxics segment registered dominance with the largest share of the market. The widespread application of PARP inhibitors, like Olaparib, Rucaparib, Niraparib, and Talazoparib, is broadly used in ovarian, breast, prostate, and pancreatic cancers with BRCA gene mutations. The growing instances of cancers are bolstering the development of ATR inhibitors (Ataxia Telangiectasia and Rad3-related), which target the ATR kinase, a significant protein in the DNA damage response (DDR) signalling pathway.

Moreover, the radiolabeled therapeutics/radiopharmaceuticals segment is estimated to expand fastest. Along with the progressing alpha-emitters, the ongoing trials are fostering the combinations of the alpha-emitter thorium-227 with ATR and PARP inhibitors, which have supreme anti-tumour effects in preclinical models. Ongoing clinical trials on Actinium Ac 225-PSMA-617 (FPI-2265, RYZ101 in a specific trial) are a particular alpha-emitter that expresses results over Lutetium-based therapies.

By Therapeutic Indication Analysis

The solid tumors segment held a dominant share of the DNA damaging agents market in 2024. The broader adoption of these developing agents in solid tumors is influenced by a rise in the need for more targeted and efficient treatments, the accelerating understanding of cancer's genomic instability, and the risks of traditional chemotherapy. The leading players are leveraging ARP inhibitors and Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), as well as novel plans targeting DNA damage response (DDR) pathways.

On the other hand, the ovarian & gynecologic cancers segment is predicted to expand rapidly. Due to nearly 50% of high-grade serous ovarian cancers (HGSOCs) have defects in DNA repair pathways, especially homologous recombination repair (HRR), is impacts the segmental expansion. According to the American Cancer Society predicted for ovarian cancer in the United States are about 20,890 women will rise with a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer. By 2030, it is expected to grow to approximately 410,000 cases of ovarian cancer.

By End-user Analysis:

By capturing the biggest share, the hospitals & cancer centers segment led the market in 2024. These facilities are leveraging advanced cancer genomic technologies, as well as the well-developed companion diagnostics, to support the determination of which patients will benefit from specific DNA repair drugs. A pivotal step is the emergence of integrated novel therapies with treatment protocols, and other effective drugs are also assisting the comprehensive progression of the market.

Whereas the ambulatory infusion centers segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth. They are attractive for both patients and insurance providers due to their cost-effectiveness. Alongside, they facilitate comfortable, convenient, and less stressful circumstances as compared to traditional hospitals and the widespread use of smart infusion pumps (which ensure accurate dosing and safety), electronic health records, and telemedicine integration that escalates the quality and safety of care in AICs.

What are the Latest Developments in the DNA Damaging Agents Market?

In September 2025, BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company and Hemispherian AS, a Norwegian biotech company, established a joint venture (JV) to design GLIX1, a first-in-class, oral, small molecule targeting DNA damage response in glioblastoma (GBM) and other cancers.

In July 2025, Lantern Pharma Inc. launched a new AI-driven module within its proprietary RADR platform for the prediction of the activity and efficiency of combination regimens having DDAs and DDRis.

DNA Damaging Agents Market Key Players List

Merck & Co.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

Sanofi

Eli Lilly

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Bayer AG

AbbVie

Seagen

Clovis Oncology

PharmaMar

Ipsen

Astellas Pharma

Servier

Oncopeptides

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals



Segments Covered in the Report

By Mechanism/Mode of DNA Damage

Alkylating Agents

Platinum Compounds

Topoisomerase I & II Inhibitors

Antimetabolites

Radiomimetics & Radiopharmaceuticals

DNA Cross-linking Agents

Other DNA Strand-Break Inducers

Agents Used in Combination to Exploit DNA Damage

By Drug Class

Small-Molecule Cytotoxics

Radiolabeled Therapeutics/Radiopharmaceuticals

Prodrugs

Combination Regimens

Others



By Therapeutic Indication

Solid Tumors

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Ovarian & Gynecologic Cancers

Pancreatic Cancer

Other Solid Tumors

Hematologic Malignancies

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & Cancer Centers

Oncology Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Infusion Centers

Contract Manufacturing & Clinical Service Providers (CDMOs / CROs)

Pharmacies & Specialty Distributors



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





