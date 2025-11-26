Strong Growth Expected for Drones in 2026 Driven by Expansion of Commercial Operations and AI-driven Products

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drones are being used more and more in a variety of industries, including logistics, construction, energy, and agricultural, for jobs including asset management, site inspection, crop monitoring, and delivery services. Numerous drone manufacturers are constantly experimenting, developing, and improving solutions for a range of markets and uses, such as emergency response and videography. Additionally, the commercial drone industry is seeing new growth prospects as a result of the use of contemporary technologies to provide improved solutions. The business outlook is anticipated to improve as a result of various industries investing in commercial drone technology and closely monitoring the growth of their knowledge of commercial applications. In order to meet the need for commercial drone portfolios, including surveying, air taxis, logistics, surveillance, monitoring, and mapping, several companies are making strategic investments in new start-ups. According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Commercial Drone Market Size is projected to Grow from USD 30.67 Billion in 2024 to USD $992.87 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 37.18% during the forecast period 2025–2035. Some of the top trends include: Expansion of autonomous and AI-powered drone capabilities - Autonomous drones are now equipped with advanced AI, allowing them to make independent decisions, avoid obstacles, and adapt to changing environments in real time. This boosts productivity and safety across industries like infrastructure, agriculture, and logistics by minimizing the need for manual piloting and enabling more complex missions. Growing adoption beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations - As regulatory frameworks mature and detect-and-avoid technology becomes more reliable, BVLOS operations are increasingly permitted. This unlocks transformative applications in large-scale mapping, linear infrastructure inspection, and delivery services, allowing drones to cover wider areas and support new business models. Active Companies in the drone industry this week include Volatus Aerospace Inc. (OTCQB: TAKOF) (TSXV: FLT), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (NYSE: UAVS), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Unusual Machines Inc. (NYSE: UMAC).

Spherical Insights continued: Integration of drones into enterprise digital workflows - Drones are no longer standalone tools; they are increasingly integrated into companies' digital ecosystems, feeding data into asset management platforms, digital twins, and building information models. This seamless data flow improves decision-making, streamlines operations, and increases the value of drone-based data for enterprises. Supportive government regulations and airspace frameworks - Regulatory authorities in many regions are introducing clearer rules to enable commercial drone growth, such as streamlined licensing and clear standards for pilot training and airspace usage. These changes reduce barriers to adoption and foster safer, more widespread industry use, accelerating market expansion. The report also commented: “North America is expected to generate the highest demand during the forecast period in the commercial drone market. Government rules and a significant number of drone manufacturers and service providers in the area assist the development and early use of commercial drones. Additionally, it is extensively used in infrastructure for maintenance and inspection as well as in agriculture for crop monitoring. In order to facilitate commercial drone operations, the FAA revised the BVLOS criteria in June 2024, which made it simpler for businesses to use drones for delivery and inspection.”

Volatus Aerospace Inc. (OTCQB: TAKOF) (TSXV: FLT) Closes $26,391,500 Bought Deal Public Offering and Non-Brokered Private Placement - Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TAKOF) (FLT) (FSE: A3DP5Y) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the “ Public Offering ”) and non-brokered private placement (the “ Private Placement ”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $26,391,500. Pursuant to the Public Offering, a total of 38,352,500 common voting shares of the Company (the “ Common Shares ”) were sold at a price of $0.60 per Common Share, including an aggregate of 5,002,500 Common Shares issued as a result of the full exercise of the over-allotment option (the “ Over-Allotment Option ”). The Public Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., and including Ventum Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity, and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the “ Underwriters ”).

In addition, a total of 5,633,333 Common Shares were sold pursuant to the Private Placement, at a price of $0.60 per Common Share, to certain international strategic investors, including Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE:UMAC).

The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Public Offering (including the gross proceeds raised pursuant to the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option) in addition to an advisory fee of $22,374 (inclusive of HST). The Company also paid finder’s fees in the amount of $120,000 to certain persons who assisted the Company with the Private Placement.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the Public Offering and the Private Placement for the development of the Company’s Mirabel Manufacturing Hub, research and development of drone technologies to support the defense sector, potential acquisitions related to the defense sector, capital expenditures and for working capital and general corporate purposes, as more particularly described in the Company’s short form prospectus dated November 21, 2025.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ U.S. Securities Act ”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Volatus Aerospace by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/TAKOF/news/

Other recent developments in the drone industry include:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, recently announced a milestone in its strategic alliance with Vyom Drones, a prominent Indian drone company based in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Vyom Drones has accepted delivery of the first two manufacturing kits for EagleNXT eBee X drones and has successfully produced and flown the units. This is a significant step toward commencement of local production and distribution of EagleNXT drones in India.

“Delivering the first eBee X manufacturing kits to Vyom Drones is an important milestone in our effort to enable India’s drone industry meet the country’s growing demands,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “This partnership enables Vyom Drones to manufacture cutting-edge unmanned systems in India for India. By combining EagleNXT’s advanced drone technology with Vyom’s deep market expertise, we are helping India build a mature, globally competitive drone ecosystem, aligning with its ambitious vision to become a drone leader by 2030.”

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Robo-Team Holdings Ltd. ("Roboteam"), a global developer of rugged tactical unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) used for explosives ordinance disposal (EOD), intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), hazardous-environment missions, and commercial applications.

Roboteam's family of tactical ground robots are known globally for ruggedness, mobility, and operational reliability and have been deployed extensively by Tier-1 defense and security customers including the U.S. Department of War, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the Israeli Ministry of Defense. Its portfolio spans lightweight, multi-mission UGVs engineered for ISR, EOD, route clearance, logistics support, and perimeter security in high-risk environments.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, recently reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“Our record-breaking third quarter revenue and the expansion of our contract with the U.S. Army clearly demonstrates the accelerating adoption of our specialized solutions within the defense and national security sectors,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat. “We are seeing significant returns on our focused strategy, with our products being validated by major government agencies and NATO allies and necessitating the recent 2x expansion of our drone manufacturing facilities. This expansion allows us to deliver speed and volume at scale to the Department of War and U.S. Allies through FMS (Foreign Military Sales). Also, the recent launch of our USV division, Blue Ops, and the lease of our 155,000 sq foot vessel building facility positions us to be the leader of delivering critical unmanned systems for use over land and sea.”

XTI Aerospace, Inc. ("XTI" or the "Company"), the developer of vertical flight technologies and the TriFan 600 next-generation vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft for commercial and defense aerospace applications and the emerging Vertical Economy™, recently announced that on November 10, 2025, it acquired Drone Nerds, LLC ("Drone Nerds"), one of the largest distributors and service providers of drones in the United States with more than $100 million in 2024 annual revenue, greater than $55 million in revenue this year through June 30, 2025, and a ten-year record of profitability.

Immediately following the acquisition, XTI closed a $25 million private placement investment by Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), a strategic investor that manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio. XTI issued 25,000 shares of newly designated Series 10 Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series 10 Preferred Stock"), at a subscription amount of $1,000 per share of Series 10 Preferred Stock, convertible into shares of XTI's common stock at a conversion price of $1.492 upon shareholder approval required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635. XTI plans to commence the proxy process for shareholder approval prior to year-end.

