Smart Insulin Pens Market Size to be Worth $1818.89 Million by 2032; Surging Prevalence of Diabetes to Boost Market Growth Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the global Smart Insulin Pens Market was valued at $877.26 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $1818.89 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.57% over the forecast period of 2025 to 2032. The U.S. market accounted for roughly 34 percent of global revenue in 2024 with a value of $301.83 million and is expected to reach $620.78 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.46%.

This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes, rapid shifts toward digital medicine, and increased use of insulin delivery systems that improve dosing accuracy and simplify disease management. Technology integration, user friendly interfaces, and real time data tracking are helping patients and clinicians improve glycemic control while reducing the risks associated with incorrect insulin dosing.





Growing adoption of smart insulin pens is also supported by expanding home healthcare trends, strong reimbursement programs, telemedicine platforms, and collaborations between medical device manufacturers, digital health companies, and pharmaceutical leaders.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Connectivity

With over 73% of the revenue share, the Bluetooth segment held the global smart insulin pens market in 2024 as Bluetooth insulin pens provide real-time insulin dose tracking and data exchange with healthcare providers using flawless wireless communication to insulin tracking apps and smart diabetic equipment. The Near Field Communication (NFC) segment is expected to rise significantly, with its user-friendly, contactless data transfer, particularly appealing in emerging nations with rising smartphone penetration and digital health adoption.

By Indication

The type 1 diabetes segment dominated the smart insulin pens market in 2024 due to the great demand for exact insulin delivery in patients depending on insulin treatment. Driven by the increasing global incidence of type 2 diabetes connected with obesity and inactive lifestyles, the sector on type 2 diabetes segment is predicted to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies led the smart insulin pens market in 2024, reflecting their function as the main point of care for insulin-dependent patients. The retail and online pharmacies are seeing the fastest CAGR, owing to the growing customer demand for quick access to diabetes management tools and the development of telehealth.

Regional Insights:

North America is the dominating region in 2024, with around 42% of the market revenue share. The region’s growth is driven by the high diabetes prevalence, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and strong government support, helps to explain this leadership.

The Asia Pacific area is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR throughout the projection period, driven by a fast-growing diabetes population and improving healthcare accessibility.

Recent Developments:

2025 : Ypsomed received FDA 510(k) clearance for SmartPilot, an add-on that transforms the YpsoMate autoinjector into a connected smart device for seamless dose tracking and therapy management.

: Ypsomed received FDA 510(k) clearance for SmartPilot, an add-on that transforms the YpsoMate autoinjector into a connected smart device for seamless dose tracking and therapy management. 2024: Medtronic received FDA clearance for a new InPen™ app featuring missed-dose detection, enabling its upcoming Smart MDI system integrated with the Simplera™ CGM for real-time dosing insights.

