Financial Advisory Services Market to Hit USD 169.22 Billion by 2033, Owing to Rising Demand for Digital and Personalized Financial Guidance | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Advisory Services Market size was valued at USD 107.89 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 169.22 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.79% over 2026–2033.

The market for financial advice services is expanding rapidly due to the growing need for digital advisory platforms and customized financial solutions. Reliance on professional advisors is growing as a result of complex regulations, turbulent markets, and increasingly sophisticated clients.





The U.S. Financial Advisory Services Market size was USD 28.81 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 40.08 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.21% over 2026–2033.

The U.S. market’s expansion is attributed to the upsurge in digitally delivered advisory services, increasing complexity of individual portfolios, and heightened demand for retirement planning.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service Type, Wealth Management Dominates Market; Investment Advisory Registers Fastest Growth

The Wealth management segment commands 29% of revenue in 2025E due to the growing demand for holistic financial stewardship covering investments, estate planning, tax strategy, and intergenerational wealth transfer. Investment advisory segment records the highest growth at a CAGR of 8.13% in the forecasted period 2026–2033, propelled by expanding retail participation in capital markets and increasing awareness of passive and active investing solutions.

By Asset Class, Equities Dominate Market; Alternative Investments Register Fastest Growth

The Equities segment captures 44% of market revenue in 2025E, remaining dominant as equity investments form the backbone of global portfolios amid pursuit of higher returns. The Alternative investments segment reports the highest CAGR of 9.89% during the forecast period, driven by demand for diversification, inflation hedging, and enhanced yield.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Lead Market; SMEs Register Fastest Growth

Large enterprises account for 66% of revenue in 2025E, driven by their capacity to adopt sophisticated advisory services, engage specialized teams, and meet complex regulatory needs. SMEs are witnessing the fastest growing CAGR with 7.48%, driven by rising awareness of business succession, tax optimization, and employee benefit planning.

By End-User, BFSI Dominates Market; Healthcare Registers Fastest Growth

The BFSI sector commands 42% revenue share in 2025E, reflecting its status as the primary consumer of financial advisory services for capital markets activity, risk management, and compliance consulting. Healthcare emerges as the fastest-growing CAGR with 11.25% in the forecasted period 2026–2033, reflecting the sector’s rising focus on M&A, fundraising, and retirement planning for medical professionals.

Regional Insights:

In 2025E, North America holds an estimated 38% share of the Financial Advisory Services Market, driven by rapid digitalization, high wealth concentration, and regulatory emphasis on fiduciary responsibilities. The region’s is also driven by the increasing household wealth and retirement assets, resulting in greater advisory demand. The U.S. leads the region’s dominance due to an expansive advisor network, supportive regulatory reforms, such as the SEC’s Best Interest Regulation, and early adoption of digital advisory tools.

Asia Pacific records the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 8.67% in the forecasted period 2026–2033, fueled by expanding middle class, rising affluence, and technology-driven service rollout. Surging disposable incomes and wealth digitization, resulting in increased adoption of advisory services.

Key Players:

Ameriprise Financial

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BlackRock

Charles Schwab

Citigroup Inc.

Edward Jones

Fidelity Investments

Goldman Sachs

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LPL Financial

Morgan Stanley

Raymond James Financial

UBS Group AG

Vanguard Group

Wells Fargo Advisors

PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)

Deloitte

Ernst & Young (EY)

KPMG

BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Financial Advisory Services Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 107.89 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 169.22 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.79 % From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Service Type (Investment advisory, Tax planning, financial planning, Risk management, Business & corporate finance, Wealth management, Others)

• By Asset Class (Equities, Fixed income, Real estate, Alternative investments, Commodities, Others)

• By Organization Size (SMEs, Large enterprises)

• By End Use (Healthcare, E-commerce & retail, BFSI, IT & telecom, Manufacturing, Transportation & logistics, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In May 2025 , Ameriprise launched a new AI-powered financial planning module, enhancing scenario analysis and client communication functionalities.

, Ameriprise launched a new AI-powered financial planning module, enhancing scenario analysis and client communication functionalities. In June 2025, Bank of America Merrill Lynch expanded its digital wealth advisory capabilities, rolling out machine-learning-based portfolio rebalancing across its client platform.

