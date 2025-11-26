International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women: The QPAREB Highlights the Importance of Vigilance During Solo Meetings

L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) wishes to remind the public of the importance of safety in situations where women may find themselves alone with strangers—whether in a professional or personal setting.

Every day, tens of thousands of women work in professions that require them to be alone with strangers, sometimes in isolated or vacant locations. This is particularly true for many female real estate brokers across Quebec. Frequently required to conduct property visits on their own, they develop, over time, heightened vigilance and prevention reflexes.

These best practices, which the QPAREB strives to reinforce among its members, can also inspire all women—and anyone who may have to meet with unknown individuals—to adopt simple and effective behaviours to reduce risk.

“The issue of safety is a very real concern for many female brokers. That’s why the QPAREB is sharing five simple and effective tips to help adopt behaviours that reduce risks,” says Nathalie Bégin, Director, Brokerage Practice at the QPAREB.

Five safety tips to keep in mind

Know who you are dealing with

Before meeting someone, gather information, ask for their contact details, or confirm a meeting place. Inform someone of your whereabouts

Tell a trusted person where you are going, with whom, and when you expect to return. Keep your phone within reach

Make sure it is charged and accessible. Save emergency contacts and, if necessary, set up a distress code with someone you trust. Assess the environment before entering

Check for possible exits, avoid isolated or poorly lit locations, and always ensure you have a clear way out. Protect your personal information

Avoid disclosing details about your home, children, or schedule.





It is important to note that these best practices apply to both women and men who work alone.

A podcast to go further

In a special episode of its podcast, the QPAREB gives the floor to a broker who agreed to share her experience of assault and the lessons she learned from it. She notably emphasizes the importance of reporting any inappropriate behaviour.

“If you don’t say anything and no one knows, the client might do the same thing during another visit. You don’t have to accept that as a broker. Better to lose a sale and potentially save lives.”

This story, both sensitive and constructive, highlights the need for heightened vigilance in risky situations.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

