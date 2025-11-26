Bathtime Horror Turns Hilarious In Debut Children’s Book — The First in an Intended Series For Parents And Children To Share

Charleston, SC, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to bathtime, parents around the world may fear the worst. But with this new, vividly-illustrated children’s book with an adorable Sheepadoodle as the main character, bathtime becomes a great adventure!

“When a muddy mishap turns Bentley’s house (and friends) into a splattered mess, his diverse group of pals, including a Persian cat, a colorful parrot, and a shy turtle, team up to give him a bath,” explains the author. “Bentley is scared of bath time, but through patience, encouragement, and teamwork, he learns that trying something new can be fun.”

Parents and children will roll with laughter together when they read The Adventure of Bentley Adams: The Great Bubble Bath Disaster. Intended for toddlers between the ages of three and six, The Adventures of Bentley Adams is a new series by standout debut author Dr. Rebecca Armstrong that focuses on teaching valuable lessons through engaging stories.

The Adventures of Bentley Adams: The Great Bubble Bath Disaster is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his/her social media platforms

About the Author:

Rebecca Armstrong, PhD, is an adjunct professor who loves storytelling and has a background in counseling. Her large Sheepadoodle, Bentley Adams, inspires her children’s books with his silly antics. Bentley’s playful nature and love for watching TV spark endless adventures that young readers enjoy. In her book, The Adventures of Bentley Adams, readers will meet Bentley and experience the fun he brings. The Great Bubble Bath Disaster is just the start of Bentley's exciting journey. Dr. Armstrong aims to share humor, heart, and valuable lessons through her delightful stories for children ages 3-6.

Media Contact: Dr. Rebecca Armstron, Sheepadude896@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Dr. Rebecca Armstrong

