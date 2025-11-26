MEXC Launches Year-End Golden Era Showdown with 2,000g Gold Bar and BTC from 10 Million USDT Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its Year-End Golden Era Showdown will officially begin on November 26, 2025, 16:00 (UTC), a trading competition with a total prize pool of up to 10 million USDT. Prizes include a 2,000g gold bar and 6 BTC.

In June this year, MEXC hosted the first Golden Era Showdown, which attracted over 200,000 participants and unlocked the full 4 million USDT prize pool. Major prizes included a 100 oz gold bar won by a user from the Netherlands with four lottery tickets, and 1 BTC won by a user from Kazakhstan with six lottery tickets. The upcoming year-end event marks the second phase of the Golden Era Showdown, bringing an enhanced experience built upon the success of the previous edition.

Event Timeline

Early Bird Registration: Nov 24, 2025, 08:00 (UTC) – Nov 26, 2025, 15:55 (UTC)

Official Registration: Nov 24, 2025, 08:00 (UTC) – Dec 17, 2025, 08:00 (UTC)

Main Event: Nov 26, 2025, 16:00 (UTC) – Dec 17, 2025, 08:00 (UTC)

Lucky Draw: Nov 26, 2025, 16:00 (UTC) – Dec 18, 2025, 08:00 (UTC)

Participants must register on the event page and accumulate valid futures trading volume to win scratch-off cards, spin chances, and lottery tickets. The prize pool is divided into six tiers, with higher participation unlocking larger rewards.

Early Bird Rewards

Those who register by Nov 26, 2025, 15:55 (UTC) and trade at least 50,000 USDT in futures will receive a Mystery Box containing a futures bonus worth 10 to 200 USDT. A total of 50,000 USDT in Early Bird rewards is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Daily Scratch-Off

This mechanism distributes 60% of the prize pool. Participants earn one scratch-off card for every 50,000 USDT in daily futures trading volume, with a maximum of five cards per day. Cards can be saved and used anytime before the lucky draw period ends, offering futures bonuses up to 2,025 USDT.

Weekly Spin Wheel

This mechanism distributes 25% of the prize pool. Participants receive one spin chance for every 2 million USDT in weekly futures trading volume, capped at five spins per week. Spin chances can be accumulated and used at any time before the lucky draw period concludes.

Ultimate Lottery

Participants earn one lottery ticket for every 10 million USDT in accumulated futures trading volume, with no limit on ticket acquisition. Prizes include the 2,000g gold bar worth 300,000 USDT, bitcoin rewards, and additional bonuses.

The competition ensures transparency through blockchain verification. The Ultimate Lottery employs Bitcoin blockchain technology to determine winners, with the winning number derived from the last five digits of the first BTC block hash generated after Dec 17, 2025, at 12:00 (UTC). Prizes are awarded based on consecutive digit matches from right to left, with the participant matching the most digits winning the gold bar.

For more information and to participate, please visit the official event page on MEXC .

