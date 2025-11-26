Pulse-Pounding New Thriller Unveils the Dark Heart of Healthcare

Charleston, SC, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murder in the Blood Bank by Glenn Miller, LFACHE, MHA plunges readers into the intense, often unseen world behind hospital doors. Drawing from decades commanding hospital corridors, Miller masterfully weaves true-life tension with gripping fiction, exposing the fierce ethical battles and razor-thin decisions that define modern medicine. This electrifying blend of memoir and drama drags you into sterile backrooms where every heartbeat counts — complete with vivid prose and haunting photographs that breathe life into the story’s stark realities.

This isn’t just a suspense novel—it’s a piercing reflection on human strength amid medical mayhem. Characters you'll never forget grapple with gut-wrenching moral dilemmas, including a harrowing blood bank crisis ignited by a surge of rage with devastating repercussions. The stakes have never been higher.



Dive into core themes that grip like a vice:

• The fierce clash of ambition and ethics in healthcare’s shadowy corridors

• The hidden toll and sacrifices of medical heroes

• The ghostly realities of hospital life few dare to confront

• Brave sparks of courage flickering in the darkest moments

• A stubborn, relentless hope that refuses to fade away



Miller captures the raw pulse of hospital life where “compassion crashes into chaos — and somehow, hope survives.” As you journey through this thriller, you'll confront the fragile threads of morality woven deep within healthcare’s fabric. What chilling secrets lurk in the blood bank’s shadowed vaults?

Murder in the Blood Bank is now available at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: About Glenn Miller: From humble farm beginnings in Southern Illinois to becoming a titan in healthcare leadership with over fifty years of experience, Glenn embodies grit and heart. A Master Mason, lifelong Shriner, and devoted musician, he enchants audiences in concert bands and community theaters. Educated at Arizona State University and Washington University School of Medicine, Glenn’s entrepreneurial spirit has sparked enterprises from gourmet food shops to photography studios. Today, he calls St. Louis, Missouri home with pride and passion.

ISBN:

• Hardcover: 979-8318818134

• Paperback: 979-8318816574

• eBook: 979-8318816581

Interviews Available: Glenn Miller, LFACHE, MHA

Contact: info@bloodbankmurder.com

Attachment