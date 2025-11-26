Scytale Celebrates 480th 5-star Review on G2, Reinforcing Role as Best SOC 2 Compliance Software

New York , Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scytale, a leader in trust and compliance, has reached a significant milestone by receiving its 480th 5-star review on G2, further cementing its position as the best SOC 2 compliance software. Founded in 2021, Scytale has rapidly grown to serve a diverse customer base across 44 countries.

Scytale's platform offers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution from readiness to audit. By integrating AI-powered automation with expert guidance, Scytale provides clarity and direction, making it especially valuable for startups and growing companies.

Key features of Scytale's platform include automated evidence collection, which reduces the time teams spend gathering screenshots and logs by automatically pulling required evidence from systems. Continuous control monitoring ensures real-time configuration checks, highlighting potential issues before they lead to audit gaps.

Seamless integrations with popular tools such as GitHub, Google Workspace, Slack, Okta, and MongoDB, along with options for custom integrations, enhance the platform's flexibility. Additionally, Scytale's vendor risk management centralizes vendor assessments and documents, simplifying third-party reviews.

Scytale also offers multi-framework cross-mapping, allowing users to map controls across SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and other frameworks, thus avoiding repetitive work. Custom policy templates provide ready-to-use, auditor-approved templates that can be tailored to specific environments.

Standout Scytale features include the AI GRC agent, Scy, which offers real-time guidance, explanations, and task support directly within the platform. This, combined with the support of dedicated GRC experts, ensures a guided, stress-free path to SOC 2 compliance.

"Achieving our 480th 5-star review on G2 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our global team," said a spokesperson for Scytale. "We are committed to transforming how companies build trust and streamline their compliance processes, and this milestone reflects our success in doing so."

The company has been garnering national media attention as of late after topping Hackernoon's list of 7 of the Best SOC 2 Compliance Software Platforms in 2025 in addition to being named the Top 12 SOC 2 Compliance Software to Simplify Audits in 2025 on Technori.

Scytale's innovative approach to compliance, blending cutting-edge automation with expert guidance, continues to set it apart as a leader in the industry. As the company expands its global reach, it remains dedicated to helping businesses achieve and maintain security, privacy, and AI compliance with ease.

Press inquiries can be directed to hi [at] scytale.ai.

About Scytale



Founded in 2021, Scytale is a rapidly growing leader in trust & compliance, helping businesses around the world achieve and maintain security, privacy, and AI compliance with ease. With a global team spanning New York, Tel Aviv, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Berlin, Lisbon, and Prague, Scytale serves a fast-growing customer base from 44 countries that includes industry leaders such as Intel, Deel, and Guesty. By combining cutting-edge automation, AI-driven workflows, and expert guidance, Scytale is transforming how companies build trust and streamline their compliance processes. To learn more about Scytale, visit https://scytale.ai/

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/7ZMPba9is0U