Scytale Awarded a 2025 AWS Partner Award

Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scytale is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Scytale is excited to announce it has been named the winner of Rising Star Partner of the Year (Technology) in the EMEA region, recognizing the company’s significant YoY growth in their Technology business.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

Scytale is a leader in trust and security compliance, helping SaaS businesses worldwide achieve and maintain security, privacy, and AI compliance. Its AI-powered compliance automation platform, expert team, and next-gen AI GRC agent, streamline the compliance journey from start to finish, making it faster, smarter, and more efficient. This award recognizes Scytale’s rapid growth and innovation in security compliance automation, reinforcing its role in simplifying complex compliance processes for businesses of all sizes.

“Being named the AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year is an incredible honor and a testament to the relentless dedication of the Scytale team,” said Adiel Horesh, CBDO, Scytale. “This recognition validates our commitment to delivering world-class automated compliance solutions and reinforces the impact we’re making for organizations building and scaling on AWS. We are excited to continue innovating alongside AWS to help even more companies achieve frictionless, audit-ready compliance. As Scytale continues to accelerate its growth, this award marks an important milestone in our journey and underscores the powerful results possible through strong collaboration with AWS and the broader cloud community.”

“Scytale streamlined our audit readiness process with their expert driven technology. They shared valuable insights about our security systems so we can better protect our customer's data.” - Yaron Lavi, CTO, Deel.

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

About Scytale

Founded in 2021, Scytale is a leader in trust and compliance, helping businesses around the world achieve and maintain security, privacy, and AI compliance effortlessly. With a global team spanning New York, Tel Aviv, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Berlin, Lisbon, and Prague, Scytale serves a customer base from 44 countries, including industry leaders such as the ICL Group, Deel, and Guesty. By combining intelligent automation, AI-driven workflows, and expert guidance, Scytale is transforming how companies build trust and streamline their governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes.

Contact

Adiel Horesh

Chief Business Development Officer

adielh [at] scytale.ai