Scytale Named Best SOC 2 Compliance Software Platform

New York, New York, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scytale, a leading provider of compliance and trust solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by HackerNoon as one of the “Best SOC 2 Compliance Software Platforms in 2025.”





Scytale’s compliance automation platform recognized among the top SOC 2 solutions for 2025.

Scytale’s AI-powered compliance platform is designed to help companies — from lean startups to scale-ups — achieve and maintain SOC 2 readiness with minimal friction. By combining robust automation, continuous control monitoring, and dedicated GRC expert support, Scytale simplifies the path to audit readiness, evidence collection, and ongoing compliance.

Scytale delivers a full suite of compliance tools — including automated evidence collection, real-time configuration checks, seamless integrations with popular tools such as GitHub, Google Workspace, Slack, Okta, and MongoDB, plus vendor-risk management, custom policy templates, and multi-framework cross-mapping (SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR and more). This breadth enables businesses to address compliance holistically, reduce manual overhead, and build customer trust more efficiently than ever.

“As the compliance landscape becomes more complex, companies need solutions that don’t just track checkboxes — they need a partner that removes the friction from compliance and allows them to focus on building great products,” said a Scytale spokesperson. “Being recognized by HackerNoon as one of the best SOC 2 compliance platforms validates our mission and reflects the trust our customers put in us.”

This recognition comes on the heels of Scytale celebrating its 480th 5-star review on G2, further cementing its reputation as a top-tier compliance platform trusted by organizations around the globe.

Press inquiries can be directed to hi [at] scytale.ai.

About Scytale



Founded in 2021, Scytale is a rapidly growing leader in trust & compliance, helping businesses around the world achieve and maintain security, privacy, and AI compliance with ease. With a global team spanning New York, Tel Aviv, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Berlin, Lisbon, and Prague, Scytale serves a fast-growing customer base from 44 countries that includes industry leaders such as Intel, Deel, and Guesty. By combining cutting-edge automation, AI-driven workflows, and expert guidance, Scytale is transforming how companies build trust and streamline their compliance processes. To learn more about Scytale, visit https://scytale.ai/

