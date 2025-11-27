VIOMI Launches Major Black Friday Deals: It's Smart Water Purifiers Become the Top Choice for Long-Term Family Health Investment

Foshan, China, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As American consumers pay closer attention to household drinking water safety, more families are now looking for solutions that are more reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly than bottled water. Tap water in many regions may contain potential contaminants such as PFAS, lead, and microplastics, posing long-term health concerns. Choosing a trusted home water purification system has increasingly become a key decision for families seeking a better quality of life. By combining AI technology with innovations in filtration, VIOMI aims to provide greater peace of mind for everyday drinking water.

If you've been eyeing a high-performance water purifier but the price has held you back, this is your chance—don't miss out on the biggest sale of the year! VIOMI is kicking off Black Friday with amazing deals on its most popular smart water purifiers in the United States. VIOMI VORTEX Series AI water purification systems — the V6 and V8 — as well as the MASTER Series M1, with discounts of up to 50% (final pricing subject to Amazon listings). The campaign begins on November 20 and runs through December 1 (PST), with November 28 and December 1 highlighted as peak promotion days.

The VORTEX V6 and V8 feature a 9-stage deep purification system designed to effectively remove a wide range of contaminants. Their tankless design frees up valuable cabinet space, while smart filter-replacement alerts help reduce maintenance hassle and long-term cost. The V6 is ideal for daily kitchen water use in a three-person household, while the V8 delivers a higher water flow suited for families with greater consumption needs. High-volume purified water can be delivered quickly for drinking, cooking, and other household tasks. Furthermore, the VORTEX V8 includes an additional PCB filter in the box, providing a total filter system life of up to 4 years. If you're looking for longer-term value, the VORTEX V8 is definitely the better choice.

Also a bestseller, the MASTER M1 is designed for families who value both wellness and taste. Except for its core 9-stage filtration removes up to 99% of PFAS, microplastics, and heavy metals, and it takes the experience a step further, featuring remineralization technology that transforms purified water by infusing essential minerals—creating mineral-enhanced alkaline water for a cleaner, more refreshing experience. It is also equipped with a smart touch-screen faucet that displays real-time water quality data and the lifespan of the filter.

With a 1000 GPD output capacity, the system ensures a fast supply of clean water during gatherings and daily use. And all models incorporate long-lasting filter cartridges to reduce replacement frequency and simplify ongoing maintenance, making upgrading the home water setup easier than ever.

Definitely, none of these would be possible without VIOMI's long-term dedication to technological innovation. Founded in 2014, VIOMI is an innovative global leader in smart water purification technology. The company continues to push the boundaries of AI in the smart home ecosystem, committed to delivering healthier, smarter, and more sustainable lifestyles for consumers worldwide. VIOMI was recognized among the “China’s 500 Most Valuable Brands,” with brand value reaching $2.2 billion (2023). As of 2025, the company has filed more than 7,200 patents, including over 3,000 invention patents.

This Black Friday campaign signals VIOMI’s continued strategic expansion in the North American market, bringing high-quality, trustworthy water purification solutions to more American households.