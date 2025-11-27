Launch of the Leedri apartment development project (Tartu county, Estonia)

OÜ Merko Kodud, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the first phase of the Leedri development project in Tartu municipality. The entire development project includes the construction of 144 apartments in six apartment buildings. As the first phase, two apartment buildings with a total of 48 apartments will be completed in May 2027 at Leedripuu 1 and Leedripuu 2.

The Leedri (merko.ee/leedri) three-storey apartment buildings will have an energy class A rating. The size of the apartments ranges from 44 to 102 square meters, and prices per square meter start at 2,830 euros. Merko will construct parking spaces and landscaping around the buildings.

OÜ Merko Kodud (merko.ee/kodud) is Estonia's best-known and most trusted residential real estate developer. To ensure the best quality, convenience and assurance for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and warranty service.

Additional information: CEO of OÜ Merko Kodud, Mr. Indrek Tarto, phone: +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group’s revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.

