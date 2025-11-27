Air Quality Sensor Market Size to Grow USD 9.92 Billion by 2033 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Quality Sensor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Air Quality Sensor Market Size was valued at USD 5.45 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 9.92 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 7.78% over 2026-2033.”

Rising Awareness of Air Pollution Drive Market Growth Globally

The An important factor driving the growth of the air quality sensor market is the public's growing concerns about health problems brought on by air pollution. Nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, specific matter, and volatile organic compounds (VOC) are among the air pollutants that are linked to respiratory disorders, heart issues, and other long-term illnesses. Aware of the issue, governments and businesses and ‘at home consumers’ invest in real-time air quality monitoring devices. Increased demand is emerging from the adoption of smart cities and smart households that combine air-quality sensors enabled by the IoT.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2025, Gas Sensors led the market with a share of 45.26% due to their widespread application in monitoring chemical pollution such as nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds both for residential and commercial or industrial uses. Particle Sensors is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.10% as concerns over urban and industrial sites rise.

By Deployment

In 2025, Indoor Air Quality led the market with a share of 60.04% due to widely used in residential, commercial, and institutional buildings to quantify and monitor the level of gases, such as Volatile Organic Compounds, carbon monoxide (CO), other harmful gases and particulate matter for the health and comfort of the occupants. Outdoor Air Quality is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.20% due to urbanization, industrial emissions, and government efforts for smart city.

By Pollutant

In 2025, Chemical Pollutants led the market with a share of 50.30% as nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide and volatile organic compound sensors are in use in industrial, commercial and residential settings. Physical Pollutants is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.50% driven by rising urban air pollution, growing public health awareness wave and smart city initiatives.

By Industry Vertical

In 2025, Residential led the market with a share of 45.16% driven by consumers are beginning to integrate indoor air quality sensors into their homes as they become increasingly aware of Volatile Organic Compounds, carbon monoxide and particulate matter that can affect health and comfort. Commercial is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.06% powered by increasing demand in offices, hospitals, shopping centers and industrial buildings.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Air Quality Sensor Market in 2025E, with over 48.10% revenue share, owing to stringent environmental regulations, technological advancements in air quality monitoring products, and increased awareness of health effects associated with air pollution.

Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 8.93%, owing to growing urbanization, industrialization, air pollution and environmental concerns. There is increased need for real-time monitoring of chemical, physical, and biological pollutants in residential, commercial, and industrial settings.

Recent News:

In October 2025 , Siemens launched redesigned air quality sensors featuring improved aesthetics, touchscreens for easier measurement changes, and mobile apps for ease of configuration and higher sensor accuracies.

, Siemens launched redesigned air quality sensors featuring improved aesthetics, touchscreens for easier measurement changes, and mobile apps for ease of configuration and higher sensor accuracies. In June 2025, Bosch Sensortec Unveiled the BME690, a 4-in-1 MEMS indoor air quality sensor measuring gases, humidity, temperature, and barometric pressure with up to 50% reduced power consumption, optimized for high-condensation environments.

Exclusive Sections of the Air Quality Sensor Market Report (The USPs):

SENSOR ACCURACY & PERFORMANCE METRICS: Helps you evaluate real-world reliability by analyzing response time variability, detection precision, lifespan, and maintenance cycles—critical for assessing long-term operational consistency across sensor types.

Helps you evaluate real-world reliability by analyzing response time variability, detection precision, lifespan, and maintenance cycles—critical for assessing long-term operational consistency across sensor types. ENERGY CONSUMPTION & EFFICIENCY STATS: Helps you understand differences in average power usage and adoption of low-power sensor designs, enabling stakeholders to compare efficiency, battery life, and suitability for continuous monitoring applications.

Helps you understand differences in average power usage and adoption of low-power sensor designs, enabling stakeholders to compare efficiency, battery life, and suitability for continuous monitoring applications. CONNECTIVITY & SYSTEM INTEGRATION METRICS: Helps you track the penetration of wireless-enabled sensors (Wi-Fi, LoRa, Zigbee, NB-IoT) and integration rates with IoT ecosystems, smart home platforms, and industrial dashboards to identify high-growth connectivity trends.

Helps you track the penetration of wireless-enabled sensors (Wi-Fi, LoRa, Zigbee, NB-IoT) and integration rates with IoT ecosystems, smart home platforms, and industrial dashboards to identify high-growth connectivity trends. DATA VOLUME & ANALYTICS STATISTICS: Helps you assess the scale of data generated per sensor, cloud storage reliance, and adoption of real-time analytics versus batch reporting—key for understanding infrastructure requirements and analytical sophistication.

Helps you assess the scale of data generated per sensor, cloud storage reliance, and adoption of real-time analytics versus batch reporting—key for understanding infrastructure requirements and analytical sophistication. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE: Helps you uncover emerging opportunities driven by AI-based air quality prediction, automated alerts, and advanced calibration technologies that enhance accuracy and user experience.

Helps you uncover emerging opportunities driven by AI-based air quality prediction, automated alerts, and advanced calibration technologies that enhance accuracy and user experience. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: Helps you benchmark leading sensor manufacturers based on product performance, connectivity capabilities, market presence, and innovation in low-power and high-accuracy sensing technologies.

