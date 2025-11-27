Bitcoin Munari’s $0.22 Round 2 Approaches Completion Amid BlackRock’s $92M ETH ETF Reversal

Bitcoin Munari continues its Phase 2 presale at a fixed price of $0.22, approaching the next scheduled pricing stage ahead of its 2026 launch on Solana.

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari confirmed that Phase 2 of its public presale remains active at a price of $0.22, with the round nearing completion as the project moves through its fixed-stage distribution model. The presale operates through scheduled pricing increments that progress toward the final allocation ahead of BTCM’s January 2026 deployment as a Solana SPL token. All presale tokens unlock simultaneously at launch without vesting requirements.

Phase 2 Progresses at $0.22 With Defined Distribution Structure

The current presale phase offers BTCM at $0.22, a valuation that corresponds to a projected 2,627 percent return at the project’s established $6.00 reference price. Each stage of the ten-round presale follows predetermined pricing and allocation rules, forming a transparent model that avoids dynamic adjustments tied to market activity.

“Our structure remains consistent across every round,” a spokesperson for Bitcoin Munari stated. “Pricing and allocation parameters were finalized prior to launch, and each phase progresses strictly according to that schedule.”

Institutional ETH Momentum Shifts as Market Conditions Change

The advancement of the BTCM presale arrives as Ethereum markets show renewed institutional engagement, highlighted by a significant reversal in ETF flows. On November 24, US spot ETH ETFs recorded $92.28 million in net inflows, breaking a ten-day streak of outflows. BlackRock’s ETHA fund accounted for $88.22 million of that total, marking the second consecutive day of positive ETF movement.

This shift follows weeks of hesitation among institutional participants and is viewed by analysts as a sign of strengthening confidence in Ethereum’s long-term position. The timing of the inflow surge aligns with a broader improvement in market sentiment, contributing to heightened attention across the digital-asset sector, including emerging projects structured around long-term architectural commitments.

Fixed-Supply Mechanics Anchor Bitcoin Munari’s Economic Model

Bitcoin Munari maintains a permanent supply of 21 million BTCM, adopting a predictability-focused structure that does not expand in response to market cycles or liquidity conditions. The supply allocation includes presale distribution, validator rewards, liquidity resources, and team and ecosystem segments governed by vesting and development schedules.

This structure is grounded in the project’s MUNARI framework — Modern, Unified, Network, Autonomous, Resilient, Infrastructure — which guides its transition from the Solana phase to an independent Layer-1 blockchain.

Development Continues Toward Next Year’s Testnet

Bitcoin Munari launches first on Solana to support accessible onboarding, high-throughput transactions, and compatibility with established wallets and DeFi infrastructure. Development of the independent Bitcoin Munari Layer-1 chain continues in parallel and introduces key capabilities including delegated proof-of-stake validation, EVM-compatible smart-contract execution, and privacy-configuration tools.

“Our phased approach preserves operational continuity across both environments while ensuring that each component is fully validated before deployment,” the spokesperson added.

A public testnet is scheduled for 2026, incorporating validation trials, performance stress testing, and migration-bridge evaluation before the mainnet rollout planned for 2027.

Migration Framework Preserves Supply and Distribution Integrity

BTCM tokens distributed during the presale migrate to the mainnet through a one-to-one mechanism. This process maintains the fixed supply, the initial distribution, and the economic structure defined at launch. The continuity between the SPL phase and the Layer-1 framework ensures that early participation remains aligned with the system’s long-term architecture.

Independent evaluations have been completed for several components supporting Bitcoin Munari’s early-stage development. These external reviews comprise the Solidproof smart contract audit, the Spy Wolf smart contract audit, and the Spy Wolf KYC Verification

These reports form part of the project’s technical and identity documentation ahead of its 2026 testnet and subsequent mainnet deployment.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative structured around fixed-supply economics and a phased deployment model beginning on Solana and progressing to an independent Layer-1 chain in 2027. The project incorporates EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake validation, optional privacy features, and a total supply of 21 million BTCM guided by the MUNARI development philosophy.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

