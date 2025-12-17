Bitcoin Munari Confirms Final Presale at $0.015 With No Further Rounds Planned

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari has confirmed that it will conduct a single, final presale round priced at $0.015 per token, scheduled to run from December 17 through December 23. The announcement formally closes the project’s presale program ahead of its public token launch on December 28.

According to the project, the decision establishes a clear endpoint for early distribution and allows the transition into public trading to proceed without overlap or extension. The final presale window will run for seven days and will not be followed by additional rounds or private allocations.

Bitcoin Munari Presale Structure Reaches Its Defined Endpoint

Bitcoin Munari’s presale framework was designed from inception as a limited sequence rather than an open-ended fundraising process. The final round completes that structure, marking the conclusion of the distribution phase before the token enters the open market.

Project representatives said the decision reflects alignment between internal development milestones and launch logistics, allowing the presale phase to conclude as originally intended rather than continuing through incremental extensions.

Final Pricing Reflects Transition to Market Phase

The $0.015 price set for the final presale round reflects Bitcoin Munari’s shift away from early-stage distribution toward public market participation. Earlier pricing phases were used to support development and preparation, while the final round serves as the closing step before market-based price discovery begins.

No changes to total token supply or allocation parameters accompany the final presale. The project maintains its fixed-supply structure as it exits the presale period and prepares for trading.

BTCM Token Launch Date Set for December 28

Bitcoin Munari’s token launch is scheduled for December 28, five days after the presale window closes. The timing was selected to ensure a clean separation between presale activity and public market availability.

Project representatives said the revised launch schedule follows internal confirmation that remaining deployment and coordination tasks are complete, allowing the project to proceed without delay.

Independent Reviews Completed

During the presale period, Bitcoin Munari’s smart contract and organizational components underwent third-party review. Completed assessments include the Solidproof smart contract audit, the Spy Wolf audit, and the Spy Wolf KYC verification for the development team.

These materials form part of the documentation available ahead of the December 28 launch.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative developed through a phased deployment model that begins on Solana and transitions to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027. The project operates with a fixed supply of 21 million tokens and incorporates EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake validation, optional privacy features, and a roadmap connecting early deployment with long-term protocol development.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

Contact Name:

Mikael Kotila

marketing@bitcoinmunari.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Munari. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4dbee973-21ea-4ffe-a923-5bec2b1548db