AAV Manufacturing Service Market to Surge USD 6.25 Bn by 2035, Rising at a 15.84% CAGR

Ottawa, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AAV manufacturing service market size is calculated at USD 1.66 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 6.25 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.84% for the forecasted period, driven by the increasing diseases, R&D investments, and innovations.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue of approximately 40% share of the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the AAV manufacturing service market between 2025-2034.

By service type, the upstream manufacturing segment held a major revenue of approximately 45% share of the market in 2024.

By service type, the downstream manufacturing segment in the market is expected to be the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period.

By vector type, the AAV9 segment held a major revenue of approximately 30% share of the market in 2024.

By therapeutic area, the genetic/rare disorders segment held a major revenue of approximately 35% share of the market in 2024.

By therapeutic area, the oncology segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment held a major revenue of approximately 45% share of the market in 2024.

By end-user, the biotechnology companies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period.



What is the AAV Manufacturing Service?

The AAV manufacturing services are driven by increasing demand for gene therapies. The AAV manufacturing services refer to the specialized services for producing adeno-associated virus vectors for gene therapy. These services are used for designing, purification, production, testing, and manufacturing of gene therapies, vaccines, and proteins.

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the AAV Manufacturing Service Market?

Growing genetic and rare diseases act as the major driver in the market. Therefore, due to their unmet need, the demand for AAV-based therapies is increasing, which is enhancing their development and innovations in pharmaceutical and biotech companies, increasing the vector production rates. Moreover, growing outsourcing trends, R&D investments, increasing clinical trials, and technological advances are some of the other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the AAV Manufacturing Service Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing collaborations to launch and enhance the use of various AAV manufacturing services.

In November 2025, a non-exclusive worldwide license and collaboration between Solid Biosciences and Andelyn Biosciences was announced to provide AAV-SLB101 with the use of the AAV Curator® Platform for gene therapy clients.

In August 2025, to advance the development and manufacturing of AVST-101, targeting X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), a serious inherited retinal disease, a collaboration between Avista Therapeutics and Forge Biologics was announced.

In July 2025, a collaboration between AAVnerGene Inc. and TFBS Bioscience Inc. was announced for enhancing the development and application of innovative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector technologies for manufacturing. This collaboration will focus on enhancing the AAV tropism, manufacturing process, and production efficiency.



What is the Significant Challenge in the AAV Manufacturing Service Market?

Manufacturing complexity acts as the major limitation in the market. Due to the complex nature of AAV production, specialized expertise, staring quality control, and sophisticated equipment are required, which makes their manufacturing expensive. Moreover, limited capacity, payload limitations, and regulatory hurdles are other maker challenges.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the AAV Manufacturing Service Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of 40% in the market, due to the presence of robust industries focusing on the development of gene therapy. The advanced manufacturing infrastructure and R&D investments, and funding from various sources, increased the use of these services, driving the gene therapy innovations, as well as collaborations among the industries and institutions. This, in turn, also increased the clinical trials, which contributed to the market growth.

What Made Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing Region in the AAV Manufacturing Service Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to increasing gene therapy research activities. At the same time, the expanding industries are also increasing their R&D, which are further being backed by investments, driving the demand for the AAV manufacturing services. Moreover, the growing disease burden and CDMOs are also leveraging these services at affordable prices. Thus, all these advancements with growing collaborations are promoting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By service type analysis

Why Did the Upstream Manufacturing Segment Dominate in the AAV Manufacturing Service Market in 2024?

By service type, the upstream manufacturing segment led the market with approximately 45% share in 2024, due to the rapid expansion of gene therapies. At the same time, the adoption of advanced technologies also improved their workflow, driving their demand. Moreover, it also provided consistent and high revenue opportunities.

By service type, the downstream manufacturing segment is expected to show rapid growth during the forecast period, due to growing demand for high-purity products. This, in turn, is increasing their innovations to ensure their safety and scalability. Moreover, they are being used in the production of higher yields.

By vector type analysis

Which Vector Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the AAV Manufacturing Service Market in 2024?

By vector type, the AAV9 segment held the dominating share of approximately 30% in the market in 2024, as it provides high transfection efficiency. They also demonstrated the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, which increased their use in the development of neurological gene therapies. Furthermore, their enhanced safety profile increased their use in various applications.

By therapeutic area analysis

What Made Genetic/Rare Disorders the Dominant Segment in the AAV Manufacturing Service Market in 2024?

By therapeutic area, the genetic/rare disorders segment led the market with approximately 35% share in 2024, due to its ability to correct the gene defects. Additionally, their clinical studies also increased their adoption. Therefore, they are being preferred as a one-time treatment option, which was backed by investments.

By therapeutic area, the oncology segment is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period, due to its growing incidence. At the same time, the growing R&D and expanding pipelines are also increasing the demand for these services. Additionally, the growing development of targeted therapies, supported by investments, is also increasing their innovations.

By end-user analysis

How the Pharmaceutical Companies Segment Dominated the AAV Manufacturing Service Market in 2024?

By end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of approximately 45% of the market in 2024, due to the strong clinical pipeline. The growth in the R&D investments also increased their demand. Furthermore, the rise in outsourcing trends also contributed to their increased use.

By end-user, the biotechnology companies segment is expected to show rapid growth during the forecast period, due to growing startups. This is increasing the R&D, which is increasing the demand for these services. Additionally, the growing disease and funding are also encouraging the use of these services.

Recent Developments in the AAV Manufacturing Service Market

In October 2025, AAV Edge, a stable producer system to tackle the scalability and cost challenges of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy manufacturing, was launched by Asimov.

In August 2025, a cGMP Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) manufacturing service was launched by ProBio at its 128,000 sq. ft. facility in Hopewell, New Jersey.

Also Read more from AAV Market:

AAV Vector CDMO Services Market

The global AAV vector CDMO services market size is calculated at USD 1.24 billion in 2024, grew to USD 1.43 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 5.14 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 15.24% between 2025 and 2034.

AAV Gene Therapy Market

The AAV gene therapy market size was estimated at US$ 2.75 billion in 2024, projected to increase to US$ 3.85 billion in 2025 and reach US$ 78.56 billion by 2034, showing a healthy CAGR of 40.1% across the forecast years.

Multiple AAV Serotypes Market

The multiple AAV serotypes market is experiencing significant expansion, with projections indicating a revenue increase reaching several hundred million dollars by the end of the forecast period, spanning 2025 to 2034. This growth is driven by emerging trends and strong demand across key sectors.

AAV Manufacturing Service Market Key Players List

WuXi AppTec

Lonza Group

Curia (formerly AMRI)

Catalent Inc.

AskBio (Asklepios BioPharmaceuticals)

Vigene Biosciences

REGENXBIO

Brammer Bio (Thermo Fisher)

GenScript Biotech

Oxford Biomedica

MeiraGTx

Paragon Bioservices

BioVectra

Astellas Gene Therapy

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Sarepta Therapeutics

AGC Biologics

Spark Therapeutics

CleanCap Technologies

Cobra Biologics

Segments Covered in The Report

By Service Type

Upstream Manufacturing Cell Line Development Plasmid Production Viral Vector Production/Transfection

Downstream Manufacturing Purification & Concentration Formulation & Fill-Finish

Analytical & Quality Control Services Titer & Potency Testing Impurity Testing Sterility & Safety Testing

Others

By Vector Type

AAV2

AAV5

AAV8

AAV9

Others



By Therapeutic Area

Genetic/Rare Disorders

Oncology

CNS/Neurology

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

By End-User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

