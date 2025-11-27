Toronto Star newsroom introduces two Managing Editors

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Star has strengthened its newsroom with the introduction of two Managing Editors to support its award-winning journalism. The Star’s Editor-in-Chief Nicole MacIntyre announced the new positions alongside expanded roles for the Star’s newsroom leadership team and areas of growth including live events, audience engagement and multimedia content.

The Star’s Priya Ramanujam has been promoted to Managing Editor of Engagement & Newsroom Development. She will oversee the Star’s digital operations and audience engagement strategies and continue to lead newsroom development, the Toronto Star’s internship program and hiring. Priya has worked for the Star since 2018.

Renata D’Aliesio joins the Star as Managing Editor of News and will now lead the Star’s core daily news operation and will oversee investigations, politics and our city news teams. Renata previously worked for the Globe and Mail since 2011 and reported in Alberta for 10 years prior.

Both Priya and Renata started their careers at the Toronto Star’s radio room internship program.

Nicole MacIntyre continues to lead the Star as Editor-in-Chief, supported by Grant Ellis, Executive Editor, in an expanded role who oversees the Star's work on AI, multimedia and newsroom modernization.



Nicole MacIntyre, Editor-in-Chief, the Toronto Star, said: “Priya and Renata are exceptional newsroom leaders who share a deep commitment to local journalism and to this city. As the media landscape transforms, they bring the judgment, creativity and purpose we need to grow our audience and deepen our impact. Their leadership will help ensure the Star continues to deliver the ambitious, high-impact reporting that defines us, while steering the newsroom through its next chapter of innovation and growth.”

