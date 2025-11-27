Bitget CMO Ignacio Aguirre Elaborates on UEX Strategy at Aus Crypto Con 2025

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), wraps up a high-impact presence at Aus Crypto Con 2025, where Bitget CMO Ignacio Aguirre capped off a dynamic weekend of keynote, panel discussions, and industry engagements in Sydney. The two-day conference, held from November 22–23, brought together thousands of builders and leaders during a crucial moment for digital assets as global markets reacted to shifting macro conditions.

The conference week opened with a private Bitget Wallet community event on November 21, staged against the backdrop of Darling Harbour. The gathering blended French-inspired culinary experiences, live performance art, and curated conversations with regional partners — setting the tone for a weekend centered on innovation, security, and the evolving realities of onchain finance.





Ignacio joined three sessions over the weekend, beginning with Security 101: Protecting Your Assets in the Digital World. In this discussion, he explored user protection frameworks amid growing participation in both onchain and centralized trading environments. “Security is shifting from being a feature to being an expectation,” he remarked during the session. “The next generation of exchanges will win users not through promises, but through verifiable systems that work quietly in the background while traders focus on opportunities.”





Later that afternoon, Ignacio delivered his first international keynote as Bitget’s CMO with Decoding for the Community: Creating the Future of Universal Exchanges. The session presented a clear narrative around Bitget’s UEX architecture, how the exchange integrates crypto markets, tokenized stock tokens, and AI-powered tools into a single platform. Ignacio emphasized the need for platforms to keep pace with user behavior. “Traders move fast, markets move faster,” he said. “The UEX model exists because users no longer want five apps for five asset classes. They want one intelligent platform that understands how they trade.”

The weekend concluded with one of the most anticipated panels of the event: Bitcoin on the Balance Sheet: The Corporate Treasury Revolution. The discussion grew even more topical as Bitcoin experienced volatility over the weekend, prompting debate around treasury risk, liquidity planning, and the mechanics of integrating crypto into corporate strategy. Ignacio highlighted how exchanges will play a key role in this transition. “Treasury adoption isn’t about making headlines, it’s about infrastructure supporting companies in this,” he told the audience. “Corporate teams want execution quality, settlement reliability, and access paths that feel as familiar as traditional finance. That’s where the next big wave will come from.”

Commenting after the conference, Ignacio Aguirre, CMO at Bitget, noted, “Aus Crypto Con had an energy that was unmistakable. Retail traders who were informed, curious, and unfiltered. You could feel that spark. It was the perfect stage to share Bitget’s Universal Exchange vision with an audience that is definitely ready for what comes next.”

Ignacio’s participation reflected Bitget’s increasing visibility across global markets and its role in shaping conversations at the intersection of crypto, traditional finance, and AI-powered trading. As the digital asset landscape becomes more interconnected, Bitget continues to advance infrastructure designed for users navigating both onchain and centralized markets with speed, flexibility, and transparency.

