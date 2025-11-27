Alectra Utilities encourages eligible customers to explore payment assistance programs as winter approaches

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the winter season brings colder temperatures and higher energy usage, Alectra Utilities is urging customers to explore its low-income assistance programs designed to ease financial burdens and ensure households remain warm and connected during the colder months.

“Alectra Utilities understands that winter can significantly impact energy bills, and we are here to help our customers manage these costs,” said Kerry Lakatos-Hayward, Director, Customer Care Operations, Alectra Utilities. “We encourage eligible customers to take advantage of these programs to ensure they stay comfortable and secure throughout the winter.”

In 2024 alone, Alectra disbursed over $1.7 million in LEAP funding, helping more than 2,500 customers stay connected. To assist those who may be experiencing financial challenges, Alectra Utilities offers several programs designed to provide relief:

Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP): Provides a one-time emergency financial grant to those at risk of service disconnection due to overdue bills, ensuring continued access to electricity during the cold season. Ontario Electricity Support Program (OESP): Offers a monthly on-bill credit to eligible customers, helping to offset higher electricity usage during the winter. Energy Affordability Program: Assists households in improving energy efficiency through free upgrades, helping to lower electricity bills and keep homes warm.



Customers can determine their eligibility and apply for these programs by visiting alectrautilities.com/payment-assistance or contacting Alectra’s customer service team at 1-844-547-1542.

Alectra Utilities is dedicated to supporting its communities and ensuring that all customers have access to reliable energy services, particularly during challenging times.

For more information on Alectra’s low-income assistance programs, please visit alectrautilities.com/payment-assistance.

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

