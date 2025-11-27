Aspo Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 27.11.2025

Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 27.11.2025

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 27.11.2025

Bourse trade Buy

Share ASPO

Amount 4 000 Shares

Average price/ share 6,6715 EUR

Total cost 26 686,00 EUR

Aspo Plc now holds a total of 52 955 shares

including the shares repurchased on 27.11.2025

The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation

No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5

and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

On behalf of Aspo Plc

Nordea Bank Oyj

Sami Huttunen Ilari Isomäki

For more information, please contact: