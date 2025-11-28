Solar Street Lighting Market Size to Grow USD 43.27 Billion by 2033 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Street Lighting Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Solar Street Lighting Market Size was valued at USD 13.33 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 43.27 Billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 15.87% over 2026-2033.”

Stringent Imposition of Government Policies Drive Market Growth Globally

Due to government backing, solar street lighting is expanding globally. To promote the use of solar-powered solutions, numerous nations are enacting renewable energy regulations, tax breaks, and subsidies. For example, energy-efficient solar street lights are given priority in urban infrastructure projects in nations, such as China, India, and the United Arab Emirates in order to lessen reliance on traditional electricity. Solar street lighting is becoming a more appealing choice as a result of these measures, which reduce the initial investment cost for private groups and municipalities. When combined with the worldwide movement to cut carbon emissions and meet sustainability goals, these policies hasten market uptake in both urban and rural regions, propelling notable market expansion.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product Type

In 2025, Light-Emitting Diode (LED) led the market with a share of 72.20% owing to its superior energy efficiency, longer lifespan, and low maintenance requirements. Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFLs) is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 18.60% driven by their lower initial cost and gradual adoption in regions with budget constraints or smaller-scale installations.

By Connection Type

In 2025, Standalone led the market with a share of 61.40% due to their independence from the grid, ease of installation in remote or off-grid areas, and lower maintenance requirements. Grid Connected is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 18.40% driven by the integration of smart city initiatives, increasing urban infrastructure development, and government incentives promoting renewable energy.

By Application

In 2025, Urban Areas led the market with a share of 40.50% owing to the application segment, driven by rapid urbanization, smart city initiatives, and the need for energy-efficient infrastructure in densely populated regions. Rural Areas is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 17.40% as solar street lights provide a cost-effective, off-grid solution for regions lacking reliable electricity access.

By End-User

In 2025, Commercial led the market with a share of 45.30% due to large-scale infrastructure projects, corporate campuses, and public facilities that prioritize energy-efficient and low-maintenance lighting solutions. Residential is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 19.80% fueled by increasing awareness of renewable energy, the rising adoption of smart home technologies, and government subsidies promoting solar solutions.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific dominated the Solar Street Lighting Market in 2025E, with over 42.10% revenue share, due to rapid urbanization, extensive infrastructure development, and strong government support for renewable energy adoption. Moreover, Asia Pacific is also the fastest-growing region, with a robust CAGR 16.71%, fueled by rising demand in both urban and rural areas. Factors such as supportive policies, rural electrification initiatives, technological advancements, and increasing awareness of energy efficiency contribute to the rapid expansion of solar street lighting solutions.

Recent News:

In September 2025 , Signify introduced the SunStay Pro Gen2 and SunStay Pro Gen2 Mini, modular and connected solar street lighting solutions designed for urban and rural applications.

