2026 Financial Calendar of AS Coop Pank

AS Coop Pank has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2026 financial year.

In 2026 Coop Pank plans to disclose information and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

12.02.2026 Q4 2025 and unaudited full year results

13.02.2026 January results

11.03.2026 February results

11.03.2026 Audited Annual Report for 2025

08.04.2026 General meeting of shareholders

22.04.2026 Q1 interim results

13.05.2026 April results

10.06.2026 May results

21.07.2026 Q2 interim results

12.08.2026 July results

10.09.2026 August results

20.10.2026 Q3 interim results

11.11.2026 October results

10.12.2026 November results

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 224,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee

