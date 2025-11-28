2026 Financial Calendar of AS Coop Pank

AS Coop Pank has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2026 financial year.
In 2026 Coop Pank plans to disclose information and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:
12.02.2026 Q4 2025 and unaudited full year results
13.02.2026 January results
11.03.2026 February results
11.03.2026 Audited Annual Report for 2025
08.04.2026 General meeting of shareholders
22.04.2026 Q1 interim results
13.05.2026 April results
10.06.2026 May results
21.07.2026 Q2 interim results
12.08.2026 July results
10.09.2026 August results
20.10.2026 Q3 interim results
11.11.2026 October results
10.12.2026 November results
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 224,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.
Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 5160 231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee