MEXC Launches Long-Term P2P Incentive Program to Accelerate Global Fiat Market Expansion

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has launched a long-term P2P incentive program to accelerate its expansion across emerging fiat markets worldwide. The initiative offers users substantial rewards while building a robust merchant ecosystem to enhance P2P trading services across multiple regions.

The program initially covers eight fiat currencies, including PHP, NGN, IDR, PKR, VND, UAH, EGP, and others, targeting users across CIS, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, with plans to progressively expand to additional markets based on user demand. This long-term initiative enables users to purchase USDT at significant discounts or even acquire it for free while participating in cryptocurrency trading and earning additional trading rewards.

As part of the incentive program, MEXC is currently running a P2P Flash Sale promotion in select markets, offering users up to 10 USDT in combined rewards. The promotion is available for users depositing through EGP, RUB, UAH, and VND. Users who complete Advanced KYC verification can receive an instant discount of up to 5 USDT on their first-ever deposit via P2P through designated flash sale advertisements. Those who deposit a minimum of $100 and complete at least one spot or futures trade within seven days of their first P2P deposit are eligible for an additional 5 USDT trading reward. To learn more and participate, please refer to the official announcement .

MEXC is actively inviting quality merchants worldwide to join its platform and work together to provide P2P deposit and trading services to users, further strengthening its P2P ecosystem. Interested merchants can apply through MEXC's merchant application page . Additionally, MEXC plans to continuously introduce diverse activities to offer substantial rewards to both P2P merchants and users.

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees.

