Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Projected to Reach $8.75 Billion by 2032 as Advancements in Drug Therapy and Brain Stimulation Drive New Standards of Care – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market was valued at $5.37 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $8.75 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 5.57% during 2024 to 2032.

The market is strengthened by a rising number of diagnosed cases, expanded use of advanced treatments such as deep brain stimulation and gene therapy, and ongoing improvements in healthcare infrastructure worldwide.





Market Overview

Parkinson’s disease is one of the fastest-growing neurological disorders in the world, and the rising prevalence is accelerating demand for effective therapies. Traditional medications such as levodopa continue to serve as primary treatment options for millions of patients. In the United States alone, approximately 1 million individuals rely on levodopa, and nearly 70 percent of all patients receive the therapy at some point during their clinical journey.

Alongside conventional therapy, advanced interventions such as deep brain stimulation (DBS) are becoming more accessible. In 2023, more than 25,000 DBS procedures were performed across over 150 specialized centers in the United States. The procedure is typically recommended for individuals with severe motor symptoms that are no longer adequately managed by medication. DBS has shown strong potential for restoring motor control and improving overall quality of life.

While the treatment landscape continues to expand, high therapy costs and the chronic nature of the disease remain hurdles. Nonetheless, ongoing research, expanded coverage options, and new clinical programs are improving long-term patient outcomes.

Key Parkinson’s Treatment Companies Profiled in the Report

AbbVie

Johnson and Johnson

Novartis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

UCB Pharma

Prevail Therapeutics (Eli Lilly)

Voyager Therapeutics

Inflazome

Denali Therapeutics

Other Leading Companies

Segmentation Analysis:

By Drug Class

Carbidopa-levodopa held a market share of over 30% in 2023 as combined treatment is the most efficient and commonly recommended for controlling symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Dopamine Agonists are experiencing the quickest growth rate during the forecast period within the Parkinson's disease treatment market as these medications imitate dopamine's effects in the brain, assisting in controlling motor symptoms and potentially postponing the necessity for Carbidopa-Levodopa treatment

By Sales Channel

The retail sector held a major market share of 61% in 2023 and dominated the market due its widespread coverage and convenience. The hospital sector is accounted to have a faster CAGR during 2024-2032. Hospitals offer specialized treatment, such as advanced procedures and surgical actions, which are generally not offered in retail environments.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated in 2023 with a 39% market share, due to its top-notch healthcare facilities, substantial R&D investments, and strong awareness regarding neurological conditions.

The Asia Pacific region is to experience the most rapid growth rate during the forecast period 2024-2032, mainly as a result of higher healthcare spending and growing recognition of neurological conditions.

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, Stimwave Technologies introduced new non-invasive neuromodulation therapy for Parkinson’s Disease. The therapy allows for controlling the symptoms of the disease such as tremors, rigidity, etc. through targeted stimulation.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PARKINSON’S INCIDENCE & PREVALENCE METRICS – helps you understand disease burden trends across demographics and regions, enabling better forecasting of treatment demand.

– helps you understand disease burden trends across demographics and regions, enabling better forecasting of treatment demand. HOSPITAL TREATMENT TRENDS INDEX (BY REGION) – helps you identify regional disparities in diagnosis rates, treatment accessibility, hospital admissions, and care pathways.

– helps you identify regional disparities in diagnosis rates, treatment accessibility, hospital admissions, and care pathways. DRUG PRODUCTION & USAGE VOLUME ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate the manufacturing capacity, consumption patterns, and supply-demand balance for key Parkinson’s disease drugs.

– helps you evaluate the manufacturing capacity, consumption patterns, and supply-demand balance for key Parkinson’s disease drugs. HEALTHCARE SPENDING DISTRIBUTION SCORE – helps you assess how government, commercial insurers, private payers, and out-of-pocket expenditure shape treatment affordability and market expansion.

– helps you assess how government, commercial insurers, private payers, and out-of-pocket expenditure shape treatment affordability and market expansion. PATIENT CARE BURDEN & RESOURCE UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand hospitalization duration, therapy intensity, outpatient follow-ups, and overall care resource consumption impacting treatment economics.

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 $5.37 Billion Market Size by 2032 $8.75 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.57% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Drug Class (Carbidopa-Levodopa, Dopamine Agonists, MAO-B Inhibitors, COMT Inhibitors, Anticholinergics, Others)

• By Sales Channel (Hospital, Retail, Online) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

