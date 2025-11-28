Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 20 November 2025 to 26 November 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 20 November 2025 to 26 November 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 43 407 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 20 November 2025 to 26 November 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
20 November 2025Euronext Brussels    
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
21 November 2025Euronext Brussels5 59235.6136.1534.15199 131
 MTF CBOE4 73235.5936.1534.10168 412
 MTF Turquoise73035.7836.1035.3526 119
 MTF Aquis91035.7436.1034.6532 523
24 November 2025Euronext Brussels6 00037.3937.8536.60224 340
 MTF CBOE5 00037.3937.9037.10186 950
 MTF Turquoise50037.4637.8037.1518 730
 MTF Aquis50037.4637.8537.1518 730
25 November 2025Euronext Brussels7 00036.9637.3036.25258 720
 MTF CBOE3 00036.9637.2536.40110 880
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
26 November 2025Euronext Brussels6 72136.8737.1536.65247 803
 MTF CBOE2 72236.8537.0036.65100 306
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 43 40736.6737.9034.101 592 644

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 200 shares during the period from 20 November 2025 to 26 November 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 714 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 20 November 2025 to 26 November 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
20 November 202540034.7034.8034.6013 880
21 November 20251 00033.9234.0033.7033 920
24 November 202520037.1037.1037.107 420
25 November 20251 40036.7737.1036.3051 478
26 November 20251 20036.7836.9036.7044 136
Total4 200   150 834


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
20 November 202540035.0535.1035.0014 020
21 November 20253 70035.4736.3034.20131 239
24 November 20252 50037.1837.8036.4092 950
25 November 20251 00037.0637.2036.8037 060
26 November 202511437.3037.3037.304 252
Total7 714   279 521

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 27 805 shares.

On 26 November 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 154 502 own shares, or 4.16% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

