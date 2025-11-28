Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 20 November 2025 to 26 November 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 20 November 2025 to 26 November 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 43 407 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 20 November 2025 to 26 November 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|20 November 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|—
|MTF CBOE
|—
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|21 November 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|5 592
|35.61
|36.15
|34.15
|199 131
|MTF CBOE
|4 732
|35.59
|36.15
|34.10
|168 412
|MTF Turquoise
|730
|35.78
|36.10
|35.35
|26 119
|MTF Aquis
|910
|35.74
|36.10
|34.65
|32 523
|24 November 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|37.39
|37.85
|36.60
|224 340
|MTF CBOE
|5 000
|37.39
|37.90
|37.10
|186 950
|MTF Turquoise
|500
|37.46
|37.80
|37.15
|18 730
|MTF Aquis
|500
|37.46
|37.85
|37.15
|18 730
|25 November 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|7 000
|36.96
|37.30
|36.25
|258 720
|MTF CBOE
|3 000
|36.96
|37.25
|36.40
|110 880
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|26 November 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 721
|36.87
|37.15
|36.65
|247 803
|MTF CBOE
|2 722
|36.85
|37.00
|36.65
|100 306
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|43 407
|36.67
|37.90
|34.10
|1 592 644
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 200 shares during the period from 20 November 2025 to 26 November 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 714 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 20 November 2025 to 26 November 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|20 November 2025
|400
|34.70
|34.80
|34.60
|13 880
|21 November 2025
|1 000
|33.92
|34.00
|33.70
|33 920
|24 November 2025
|200
|37.10
|37.10
|37.10
|7 420
|25 November 2025
|1 400
|36.77
|37.10
|36.30
|51 478
|26 November 2025
|1 200
|36.78
|36.90
|36.70
|44 136
|Total
|4 200
|150 834
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|20 November 2025
|400
|35.05
|35.10
|35.00
|14 020
|21 November 2025
|3 700
|35.47
|36.30
|34.20
|131 239
|24 November 2025
|2 500
|37.18
|37.80
|36.40
|92 950
|25 November 2025
|1 000
|37.06
|37.20
|36.80
|37 060
|26 November 2025
|114
|37.30
|37.30
|37.30
|4 252
|Total
|7 714
|279 521
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 27 805 shares.
On 26 November 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 154 502 own shares, or 4.16% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment