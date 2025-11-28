Veuillez trouver en annexe le communiqué de presse disponible en anglais et en néerlandais.
Bekaert - Mise à jour relative au Programme de Rachat d’Actions et au contrat de liquidité
| Source: Bekaert Bekaert
Veuillez trouver en annexe le communiqué de presse disponible en anglais et en néerlandais.
Recommended Reading
November 21, 2025 02:15 ET | Source: Bekaert
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 13 November 2025 to 19 November 2025 Share Buyback ProgramBekaert announces today that it has completed the fourth...Read More
November 21, 2025 01:15 ET | Source: Bekaert
Bekaert announces the next tranche of its Share Buyback Program Bekaert announces that it will start the next tranche of its buyback program on 21 November 2025, for a total consideration of up to €...Read More