RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2025-11-28
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1800 +/- 1800 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,047
Volume sold, SEK mln1,800
Number of bids13
Number of accepted bids10 
Average yield2.215 %
Lowest yield2.202 %
Highest accepted yield2.219 %
% accepted at highest yield       93.75 

 

Auction date2025-11-28
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln900 +/- 900 
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,775 
Volume sold, SEK mln900 
Number of bids11 
Number of accepted bids4
Average yield2.349 %
Lowest yield2.342 %
Highest accepted yield2.350 %
% accepted at highest yield       80.56 



 


