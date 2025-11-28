RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-11-28
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1800 +/- 1800
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,047
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,800
|Number of bids
|13
|Number of accepted bids
|10
|Average yield
|2.215 %
|Lowest yield
|2.202 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.219 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|93.75
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|900 +/- 900
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,775
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|900
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|2.349 %
|Lowest yield
|2.342 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.350 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|80.56