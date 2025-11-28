Bitcoin Munari's Fixed Supply Model Attracts Investors as Bitcoin Holds $87K Support Amid 80% Rate Cut Odds

Bitcoin Munari is progressing through its $0.22 public presale round as the project continues its structured rollout and maintains its fixed-supply model across all distribution phases.

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari is advancing through Round 2 of its public presale at a fixed price of $0.22, continuing its ten-round structure ahead of the January 20, 2026 SPL release. The project maintains its fixed 21 million BTCM supply and clearly defined pricing schedule as it progresses through the initial stages of its multi-phase development plan.

Presale Round Advances With Defined Supply Parameters

Bitcoin Munari allocates 53% of total supply across ten pricing rounds ranging from $0.10 to $3.00. The current stage at $0.22 follows the completed $0.10 allocation, maintaining the project’s rule-based distribution process. All presale tokens unlock at the time of the SPL launch, offering uniform access without vesting or delayed release mechanics.

The project’s roadmap includes a public testnet in 2026 that introduces validator onboarding, network performance assessments, delegated staking simulations, and evaluation of the migration systems connecting the SPL token to Bitcoin Munari’s independent Layer-1 chain.

The transition to the mainnet will utilize a 1:1 conversion mechanism to transfer SPL-based BTCM into its native form once the Layer-1 network is operational in 2027.

Macro Conditions Shift as Market Reassesses Outlook

Federal Reserve expectations experienced a notable shift following updated interest rate projections. Data from the CME FedWatch tool shows that the probability of a December rate cut rose from around 30% last Thursday to more than 80% on Tuesday.

Bitcoin has stabilized near the $87,000 level during this period, finding support after retracing from earlier highs. The combination of technical stabilization and rapidly changing policy expectations has led analysts to reassess positioning across the digital asset sector.

“The presale operates on a fixed schedule and is not influenced by shifting macro conditions, which allows us to advance each phase of the development roadmap without changes to core distribution or system design,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said.

Solana Phase Establishes Operational Foundation

Bitcoin Munari’s initial deployment on Solana provides the environment for distribution, early transactional utility, and compatibility with existing ecosystem infrastructure. The architecture supporting this phase reflects the MUNARI principles — Modern, Unified, Network, Autonomous, Resilient, Infrastructure — forming the basis for the system’s future expansion.

Core technical components associated with the Solana phase have undergone independent evaluation. Completed reviews include the Solidproof smart contract audit, the Spy Wolf audit, and the Spy Wolf KYC verification completed for the development team.

These provide the foundation for continued review throughout the project’s testing and migration phases.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative structured around a phased development model that begins on Solana and progresses to an independent Layer-1 network in 2027. The system operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and incorporates EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake participation, optional privacy features, and a multi-stage roadmap connecting initial deployment with long-term protocol operation.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

Contact Name:

Mikael Kotila

marketing@bitcoinmunari.com

