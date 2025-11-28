Mike Bako Partners with RENPHO to Spotlight Breakthrough Health Tech This Holiday Season with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, wellness meets innovation as Mike Bako teams up with RENPHO to showcase the brand’s most advanced health-tech solutions in a nationwide media campaign. The partnership highlights the wellness tech innovator’s commitment to delivering smarter, more intuitive products designed to elevate everyday health routines.

With major Black Friday savings and cutting-edge features designed for everyday use, these devices make thoughtful, high-impact gifts for fitness enthusiasts, travelers, and anyone committed to feeling their best.

LYNX Smart Ring

Looking for advanced health tracking without the bulk of a smartwatch? This Black Friday, discover the smarter, sleeker solution—RENPHO’s #1 best-selling smart scale technology, reimagined as a ring.

The RENPHO LYNX Smart Ring is the brand’s first biometric wearable, delivering powerful health insights right at your fingertips. Track sleep, stress, heart rate, blood oxygen, steps, calories, and more in a lightweight yet stylish ring.

Enjoy effortless, all-day tracking that syncs seamlessly to the RENPHO Health App—no subscriptions, no clutter. With up to 7 days of battery life and a travel-ready charging case for extra power and protection, the LYNX Smart Ring is built for active lifestyles and everyday convenience.

This Black Friday, it’s yours for $149.00 ($80 off) — the perfect gift for anyone who wants next-level health insights without the smartwatch bulk. Search “RENPHO LYNX Smart Ring on Amazon” and monitor smarter this season.

MorphoScan Nova

Tracking weight alone barely scratches the surface. The MorphoScan Nova, an Amazon favorite, delivers a more advanced solution with an all-in-one body composition system offering over 50 detailed metrics—including body fat, muscle mass, hydration, bone density, and metabolic rate. Powered by dual-frequency BIA technology and eight precision electrodes, it ensures professional-grade accuracy in the home environment.

The device features eight bioelectrical impedance sensors that measure body metrics by limb and sync seamlessly with the RENPHO Health App for real-time data and trend analysis. Additional enhancements include voice readouts and integrated navigation controls on a sensor-equipped handle, connected via a retractable, heat-resistant, ultra-durable cord for smooth and reliable operation.

Beyond individual measurements, MorphoScan Nova enables users to monitor long-term trends, providing actionable insights into how exercise, daily habits, and nutrition impact overall health.

Available this Black Friday for $186.99 ($33 off), MorphoScan Nova represents a significant upgrade for individuals seeking comprehensive health analysis. Search “RENPHO MorphoScan Nova” on Amazon to access this limited-time offer.

Mini Thermal Massage Gun

Tight muscles slowing you down this holiday season? The RENPHO Mini Thermal Massage Gun combines portability with advanced functionality, delivering deep percussion therapy and rapid heat technology that reaches 115°F in under one minute. Weighing only 0.8 lbs, this device is engineered for convenience, making it ideal for athletes, frequent travelers, and individuals seeking immediate muscle relief.

The massager includes multiple silicone heads for targeted treatment of tension and soreness, while its sleek, ergonomic design ensures ease of use and comfort. Built for performance and mobility, the Mini Thermal Massage Gun offers a versatile solution for recovery and relaxation during the busiest season of the year.

Available this Black Friday for $54.97 (down from $79.99), this compact device represents a practical upgrade for wellness routines and an excellent gift option. Search “RENPHO Mini Thermal Massage Gun” on Amazon to access this limited-time offer.

