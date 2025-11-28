Bitcoin Munari's Structured Presale Protects Investors as Crypto Market Cap Recovers Above $3 Trillion

Bitcoin Munari’s public presale continues with Round 2 priced at $0.22 as the project advances its phased rollout and maintains fixed-supply distribution during a period of renewed market stabilization.

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari is progressing through the second stage of its public presale at a price of $0.22, continuing the ten-round structure that leads into the January 20, 2026 SPL token release. The current phase reflects the project’s commitment to predictable distribution mechanics and long-term architectural planning as broader market conditions stabilize across the digital asset sector.

Bitcoin Munari Presale Framework Establishes Defined Participation Structure

Bitcoin Munari allocates 53% of its fixed 21 million BTCM supply across ten pricing rounds ranging from $0.10 to $3.00. Round 2 is active at $0.22, following the completion of the initial $0.10 allocation. Each round maintains a predetermined price point, supporting transparent access and consistent expectations for participants.

All presale allocations unlock simultaneously at the SPL launch on January 20, 2026, without vesting schedules or delayed release structures, aligning distribution timing with the project’s early operational phase on Solana.

Solana Deployment Provides Foundation for Early-Phase Operations

The Solana-based launch establishes Bitcoin Munari’s initial operational environment, enabling low-latency settlement, stable transaction conditions, and integration with established tooling. This phase supports token distribution and early utility while forming the first segment of a broader multi-phase development sequence.

Core components supporting the Solana phase have undergone independent evaluation to establish a foundational level of technical transparency. Completed assessments include the Solidproof smart contract audit, the Spy Wolf audit, and the Spy Wolf KYC verification for the development team.

Market Conditions Highlight Importance of Fixed-Design Presales

Recent shifts in overall market capitalization reflect a period of sector-wide stabilization following earlier volatility, with digital assets collectively regaining levels above the $3 trillion threshold. Within this landscape, structured presales with transparent supply mechanics have gained attention among participants evaluating long-term positioning.

Bitcoin Munari’s fixed-supply model and defined round structure offer a predictable alternative to variable-price or dynamically adjusted distribution systems.

“The presale design gives participants clarity on how supply progresses through each round, allowing the early stages of network development to move forward without adjustments to core economic parameters,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said.

Progression Toward 2026 Testnet and Layer-1 Migration

Development continues toward a public testnet planned for 2026. This phase introduces validator onboarding, performance evaluation, delegated staking simulations, and migration testing for the Solana-to-mainnet bridge.

The migration pathway will use a 1:1 conversion mechanism, allowing SPL tokens to transition into native BTCM once the Layer-1 network is launched in 2027. The approach separates distribution, testing, and full protocol deployment into defined stages rather than combining them in a single release cycle.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative structured around a phased development model that begins on Solana and progresses to an independent Layer-1 network in 2027. The system operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and incorporates EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake participation, optional privacy features, and a multi-stage roadmap connecting initial deployment with long-term protocol operation.

