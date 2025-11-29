New Crypto Coin ​​Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Set to Reveal the V1 Protocol Launch Date Soon

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new DeFi lending and borrowing protocol, is preparing to announce the official launch date for its V1 testnet, following steady development progress and an ongoing security review. With the codebase finalized and under audit, the project is now approaching a point where it can confirm when users will first be able to interact with the live version of its lending engine.





V1 Launch Timing and Halborn Security Audit

The Mutuum Finance team has already indicated that the V1 protocol is planned for deployment on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. What remains now is the formal confirmation of the exact launch window, which the team has stated will be announced once current security checks are complete.

Central to this process is the audit being carried out by Halborn Security, a well-known blockchain security firm. Mutuum Finance has handed over its finalized lending and borrowing contracts to Halborn for formal analysis. This follows a prior smart contract assessment by CertiK, which the project successfully passed.

Presale Performance and Pricing Progression

Alongside the technical work, Mutuum Finance’s presale has continued to advance through its structured pricing stages.

The token initially launched at $0.01 during Phase 1 in early 2025.



It is currently priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, representing a 250% increase from the starting level.



The eventual launch price is set at $0.06, placing the current presale stage significantly below the planned listing value.



To date, the project has raised around $19 million and attracted more than 18,200 holders, notable figures for a token that has not yet begun trading on exchanges. Phase 6 is approaching completion, and once it closes, the presale will move into Phase 7, where the price is expected to increase by 20%, from $0.035 to $0.04.

This progression mirrors the project’s development cadence: as the protocol moves closer to live testing and launch, presale stages continue to advance with predefined price steps.





How Mutuum Finance Is Designed to Work

Mutuum Finance is being built as a non-custodial DeFi lending platform, where smart contracts, rather than centralized entities, manage the movement of funds.

The protocol is structured around two main components:

In the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, users deposit assets such as ETH or USDT into shared liquidity pools. In return, they receive mtTokens, which act as yield-bearing receipts. Over time, as borrowers pay interest into the pools, each mtToken becomes redeemable for a larger amount of the underlying asset.

In the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) segment, users will be able to construct isolated lending arrangements for specific assets, including more volatile tokens that may not fit into main pools. This can include community-driven or higher-risk assets such as Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB). These positions remain compartmentalized, so activity involving volatile tokens does not destabilize the primary liquidity markets.

Interest rates are expected to adjust algorithmically based on utilization, balancing lending demand with available liquidity without requiring manual intervention. This structure is intended to give users flexibility while maintaining predictable rules for collateralization and liquidation.

Launching the Token and Platform Together

According to the project’s roadmap, Mutuum Finance aims to bring its platform online around the same time that MUTM becomes tradable. Rather than launching the token first and the product later, the team plans to offer early users immediate access to core lending features once the token is live.

This parallel rollout may offer several structural benefits:

It allows the token to be supported by existing utility from day one.



It may improve visibility when seeking listings on major exchanges, where functioning products are often viewed more favorably than purely speculative assets.



It provides a direct link between token demand and protocol usage through mechanisms such as mtToken staking and protocol revenue flows.



Long-Term Mechanics: Buy-and-Distribute and Stablecoin Plans

Mutuum Finance’s long-term design includes a buy-and-distribute mechanism, where a portion of protocol revenue is used to purchase MUTM from the open market. These acquired tokens are then distributed to users who stake mtTokens in the protocol’s safety module.

In addition, Mutuum Finance has outlined plans for an on-demand USD-pegged stablecoin that will integrate into its lending engine. The stablecoin is expected to be minted when borrowed and burned when repaid, with interest flows routed to the treasury. When paired with future Layer-2 expansion, this could enable lower-fee, higher-speed lending strategies while providing a more predictable borrowing asset for users.

To maintain engagement throughout the presale, Mutuum Finance operates a 24-hour leaderboard. Each day, the top contributor during that period receives $500 worth of MUTM. This mechanism has helped keep activity elevated during later stages of the presale and has supported steady inflows as Phase 6 moves toward completion.

The project also supports card payments for MUTM purchases, allowing users to participate without needing to move funds through exchanges first. This ease of access has broadened the range of participants beyond typical DeFi-native users.

With the V1 launch date set to be revealed soon, a Halborn audit in progress, and the presale price at $0.035 in an almost fully allocated Phase 6, Mutuum Finance is entering a pivotal point in its development. The combination of technical preparation, structured token economics, and an approaching testnet release has positioned MUTM as a project many early-stage DeFi observers are now watching closely as it moves toward its first live deployment.