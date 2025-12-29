New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances V1 Development With Final Token Supply Nearly 100% Allocated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to move forward with its development roadmap as token distribution reaches its later stages and preparation for the first protocol release progresses. The Ethereum based DeFi crypto project has seen steady growth throughout 2025, both in participation and in presale allocation, as it approaches a critical transition point ahead of its V1 deployment.





The project’s recent updates highlight a combination of technical progress, rising participation metrics, and a rapidly narrowing token supply, positioning Mutuum Finance among the more closely watched new crypto projects moving into late 2025.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed around dual lending markets. The goal is to support different user needs within one system while maintaining defined risk controls.

One part of the protocol focuses on pooled lending. Users supply assets into shared liquidity pools and receive mtTokens in return. These mtTokens represent the user’s share of the pool and accrue yield based on borrowing demand. This structure allows users to earn passive returns without managing individual loan agreements.

Alongside this, the protocol also supports structured borrowing. Borrowers provide collateral and access liquidity based on loan to value limits set by the system. Liquidation thresholds are applied to protect lenders if market conditions change. These mechanics are designed to keep the protocol solvent while allowing borrowing activity to scale.

V1 Development Progress

According to official project statements , Mutuum Finance is preparing its V1 deployment on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. The initial version will include core components such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and automated liquidator systems.

The first supported assets are expected to be ETH and USDT, which will be available for lending, borrowing, and collateral use during testing. This phase is intended to validate system behavior under live conditions before broader expansion. Development activity during this period has focused on finalizing smart contract logic and ensuring that risk parameters function as intended.





Presale Overview and Allocation Status

The MUTM token has a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens. Of this supply, 45.5% has been allocated to the presale, equal to approximately 1.82 billion tokens. The presale began in early 2025 and has progressed through multiple pricing phases.

As of the current stage, the MUTM token is priced at $0.035. Since Phase 1, when the token was offered at $0.01, the price has increased by around 250%. This progression reflects the structured pricing model used throughout the presale.

The project has raised approximately $19.45M so far and has expanded its holder base to more than 18,650 participants. Allocation in the current phase is nearly complete, with less than 1% of available tokens remaining. Phase 7 is expected to introduce another price increase of nearly 20%.

The official launch price has been set at $0.06. Based on this structure, Phase 1 participants would reach a 500% MUTM appreciation relative to their initial entry once the token reaches launch pricing.

Participation Signals and Demand Indicators

Beyond raw funding numbers, participation patterns around Mutuum Finance show consistent engagement rather than short bursts of activity. The project operates a 24 hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This system encourages repeat participation and sustained interest as allocation tightens.

Token purchases are also supported through card payments, lowering access barriers for users who may not already hold cryptocurrency. This has contributed to broader participation as the presale advances. As allocation moves closer to completion, remaining supply has continued to decline at a steady pace rather than sudden spikes, suggesting ongoing demand through later stages.

Security and Risk Controls

Security has remained a key focus as development and distribution progress. Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK token scan, achieving a score of 90 out of 100. This assessment reviews contract structure and common risk indicators.

In addition, Halborn Security is conducting an independent audit of Mutuum Finance’s lending and borrowing contracts. The project has confirmed that the codebase is finalized and currently under formal review.

To further strengthen security, a $50,000 bug bounty program has been launched. This program is designed to encourage external researchers to identify potential issues before the protocol moves beyond testing.

Positioning as Allocation Nears Completion

Mutuum Finance has also outlined plans for infrastructure expansion after its initial release. These include the development of a protocol native stablecoin designed to support borrowing demand while maintaining price stability through overcollateralization.

Layer 2 deployment is also part of the longer term roadmap. Operating on a Layer 2 network would reduce transaction costs and improve execution speed, both of which are important for regular DeFi usage.

With V1 development progressing, security reviews underway, and presale allocation nearing full completion, Mutuum Finance is approaching a transition point. The combination of shrinking token supply, rising participation, and visible infrastructure development has placed the project in a late stage distribution phase. As Phase 6 closes and Phase 7 approaches, remaining allocation continues to narrow, marking one of the final stages before the project shifts focus toward protocol activation and testnet use.